NOC Enid resumed conference play looking for its second sweep of a conference foe of the week, after taking two from Western Oklahoma State College on Monday. The Jets and Lady Jets did just that at the Mabee Center on Thursday against Northeast Oklahoma A&M, but in two different ways.
The Lady Jets pulled out a late, 57-54 win, while the Jets never had any doubt, winning 96-69.
NEO opened on a 4-2 run after the first minute of play, but the Lady Jets forced turneovers and went on a 5-2 run to take a 7-6 lead and both teams swapped the lead.
NOC ran into foul trouble early though, getting seven fouls in the first eight minutes, but were tied 16-16 after the first quarter.
A 4-0 run over the first minute of the second quarter gave NOC Enid a 20-16 lead. That run later morphed into a 9-4 run, giving the Lady Jets a 25-21 lead with five minutes left in the half.
The Lady Jets continued to force turnovers, but foul problems persisted, keeping NEO in the game — NOC Enid finished the first half with 12 fouls, but a 36-31 lead.
“We had a little bit (of foul trouble) early,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “But that’s why you have a team. Other girls can come in and play big minutes. Everyone did what they needed to do, even in foul trouble.”
A 5-0 run for NEO to start the second half gave the Lady Norse the lead, but NOC Enid came back to tie the game at 36 all.
NOC Enid was on a fast break, looking to score when play was stopped for an NEO injury, a new rule, said Jennings.
“They (the officials) said it was a rule change this year,” Jennings said. “They told me it (the rule) had just gone into effect and it is a judgment call on whether to stop the game or let it continue.”
The Lady Jets saw the 36-31 lead vanish with a 14-point quarter by NEO.
“We didn’t hit shots,” Jennings said of what cost the Lady Jets the lead in the third. “We started the half with two turnovers and gave up a drive. Our number one offensive key was to limit turnovers and our defensive key was to not let them attack. Our first three possessions were things we had done great.”
The Lady Jets were never really out of the game, thanks in part to sharp free throw shooting, making 18 of 24 shots on the night.
Trailing 54-52 with 1:10 left in the fourth, NOC Enid took the lead back on a Libbi Zinn three-pointer, to go up 55-54.
“I’m just glad it went in,” Zinn said.
NEO wouldn’t get the lead back, as Braylee Dale went 2-2 from the free throw line with eight seconds left to ice the game.
The Lady Jets were led by LaKysia Johnson with 20 points, while Zinn had 16. Zinn and Braylee Dale combined to go 9-9 from the free throw line.
The Lady Jets are now 7-4 and 3-2 in conference with a three-game winning streak.
NOC Enid 96,
NEO A&M 69
Coming into the matchup with the top spot in Region II on the line, NEO was ranked 16th in the nation in NJCAA Division I competition, but NOC Enid looked like the ranked team Thursday.
“We came out and shot the ball well,” said NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber. “I think it was one of the best games offensively. We are clicking on all cylinders. Defensively, the first half was a little soft in my opinion, but then I challenged them at halftime and they did it.”
Starting the game on a 10-1 run, the Jets didn’t give up a basket until the 14:26 mark. NOC Enid was already up 13-3 at that point though.
“We knew we had to come out swinging to start the game,” Gerber said.
The Jets keyed in on defensive boards and didn’t allow NEO second chances, grabbing 32 defensive rebounds on the night.
“That was the game plan, to keep them to one possession,” Gerber said. “The guys met the challenge, everyone answered the challenge.”
Over the first 10 minutes, NOC Enid showed that the hot start wasn’t a mirage, leading 21-10 after 10 minutes of action. The Jets went on another 13-4 run over the next five minutes to command a 34-17 lead.
NEO did have a run of its own to close the score to 34-23 with four minutes left, but NOC Enid led 42-32 at the half.
NOC Enid hit the 50-point mark with 17 minutes left, thanks to a 9-4 run to open the half, and held a 20-point lead over NEO with 14:15 left.
From there, the Jets were in cruise control, extending the lead to 30 points at times and coming close to 100 points on the night, but subbed in players to get them more playing time late in the game.
Jordan Thompson led the way with 17 points and six boards, but it was Keivon Hudson who had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, 10 of them being defensive rebounds. Hudson also made 83% of his shots to lead the team in shooting percentage.
“The game was physical,” Hudson said. “I just feel like I had the athletic advantage over the opponent so I used that to get the rebounds. There was a big dude down there, sitting there like a cow.”
NOC Enid is now 5-0 in conference play and riding a seven-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 2.
The Jets will host Next Level Prep on Saturday, while the Lady Jets play at Southern Nazarene on Jan. 17.
