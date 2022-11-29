For the Enid News & Eagle
TONKAWA — NOC Enid had a Jekyl-Hyde experience in visiting arch-rival NOC Tonkawa Tuesday night.
The Lady Jets lost 65-63 as Kingfisher’s Allison Green hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds left. The Jets, though, won the men’s game in a runaway, 104-64.
The Jets (7-3, 3-0) had five players in double figures — Jordan Thompson (23), Marcell Perry (16), Daylon Andrews (14). Cahlese Lee (10) and Raul Nunez (10).
NOC Enid was 39 of 66 from the field, nine of 21 from three-point range and 17 of 25 from the line. The Jets led 42-24 at halftime and extended the lead in the second half.
“It’s always good to beat Tonkawa, but we see it as just another conference game,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We’re 3-0 in conference going into Christmas break and that was our main goal.’’
Gerber contributed teamwork to the large win,
“We executed our game plan well,’’ he said. “We did a good job taking care of the ball and we played good defense. We played suffocating defense.
“This is a very unselfish team. The guys, for the most part, don’t care who scores. Whoever is open takes the shot. We did a good job knocking them down tonight.’’
He praised Lee’s play coming off the bench.
“He gave us a spark,’’ Gerber said.
Johnson “had his best game of the season,’’ Gerber said.
The Jets will have two home games this week —Hill College at 6 p.m. Friday and Link Year Prep at 3 p.m. Saturday.
NOC TONKAWA 65,
NOC ENID 63 (W)
NOC Tonkawa held off a late Lady Jets surge to raise its record to 5-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Lady Jets dropped to 4-4 and 1-2.
NOC Enid hit two free throws with 26 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Tonkawa held for the shot. Green was fouled in the act of shooting and hit both free throws to give her team the win.
“It was just one of those deals,’’ said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We played good defense. This is one of the reasons that you don’t want the game to come down to one possession so things like this don’t happen.’’
LaKysia Johnson led the Lady Jets with 26 points while Lizzy Simpson had 15 points and 11 rebounds. NOC Enid was playing without Jade Hazelbaker and Tegan Jones, two of their leading scorers.
“Our young players gain ed some valuable experience tonight,’’ Jennings said. “This will benefit us in January and February. We just had too many turnovers.’’
Johnson, Jennings said, did a good job attacking the rim.
NOC Enid led 20-14 after the first period, only to be outscored 13-9 in the second period and 26-14 the third to trail 53-43.
“We had a lot of people play with a lot of energy,’’ Jennings said. “But we need to be better with every possession and not waste it.’’
