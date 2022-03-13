Murphy Gienger and Jack Cline combined for an eight-hitter as NOC Enid’s baseball team gained a split with National Park, 6-3 in the Region 2 openers for both teams.
The Nighthawks won Game 1, 8-3 as pitchers Payton Windham (7) and Ayden Heard (1) combined for eight strikeouts. The two teams will play another doubleheader Sunday.
Gienger, making his first start, allowed two runs in the first and another in the second, but held National Park scoreless for the next four innings as he struck out six and walked three.
Cline threw three hitless innings to get the save.
Tanner Holliman swung a big bat, going five of six for the day with five RBI. He drove in all three runs in the first game, including a two-run homer. He also homered in the second in going three-for-three.
Ben Lawson had a solo homer for the Jets, who are 1-1 in the Region and 6-13 overall. Sammy Harris, Ty Chapman and Marc Turner had the other RBI.
NOC Enid scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth and got two insurance runs in the ninth on Holliman’s homer.
Daeton Bassett drove in four runs for the Nighthawks in the opener on a two-run homer and two sac flies. National Park broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth and added two in the more.
Piercen Mcelyea took the loss for the Jets, allowing six hits and six runs over 3⅓ innings. He struck out three and walked two.
