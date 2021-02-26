TISHOMINGO — Jerry Carraway had 22 points to lead Murray State past the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets, 81-75 Thursday in a battle of Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference unbeatens.
The loss snapped a five-game Jets winning streak.
The Lady Jets broke a three-game losing streak by beating the Murray State women, 79-67.
The Aggies, up 36-35 at halftime, were able to build a small lead in the second half.
Jalen Stamps had 19 points for the Jets while Ikenna Okeke added 13.
“It was a great game,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We were excited about this year because we had a chance to play teams like Murray State, which return seven players from a team that qualified for the national tournament.
“I thought we played really well, but we let a few mistakes hurt us in the end. You can’t let those mistakes happen on the road. It was a back-and-forth game, but they just happen to make more shots at the end.”
Gerber was pleased with how his team shared the ball. They got into foul trouble early with Stamps and Teyon Scanlan having to sit out much of the first half after drawing two fouls.
Carraway was 11 of 12 from the foul line. He was three of seven from three-point range.
“He was able to get to the foul line,” Gerber said. “We missed a lot of foul shots (18 of 27). You have to shoot better than that to win big games. You got to hit the free throws and take care of the ball.”
LADY JETS 79, MURRAY STATE 67
Lauren Wade scored 25 points as the Lady Jets picked up their second win of the season.
The Lady Jets led 20-17 after the first period, but used a 25-18 run in the second quarter to take control of the game.
“We had a really strong first half,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “They ran a zone and we executed our game plan well. We got the ball inside consistently which was a big key for us.”
Hollie Wood had a season-high 18 points. Kristen Readel added 12.
“It was the old inside-outside,” Jennings said. “When they doubled Lauren, we had open shooters who made their shots. Hollie shot the ball really well tonight.”
NOC Enid will travel to NOC Tonkawa for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.