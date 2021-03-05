Noah Jordan scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men past Eastern Oklahoma, 81-64 Thursday at the Mabee Center.
Eastern won the women’s game, 83-69 for their eighth straight win.
The Jets only led 31-30 at halftime, but Jordan stepped up in the early stages of the half to give his team momentum. NOC Enid is now 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference.
Jordan scored eight straight points to turn a 37-37 deadlock into a 45-37 lead the Jets would not relinquish. He also had a crowd-pleasing dunk off an inbounds play.
“He’s good,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber of Jordan. “His growth this year has been really good. He’s a matchup nightmare. He can get to the rim and he shoots threes really good.”
He was joined in double figures by Ikenna Okeke with 16 points and Jalen Stamps and Quentin Harvey, both with 11.
“Ikenna was really aggressive,” Gerber said, “All of our guards handled the pressure well. We didn’t have too many turnovers. This team was really coachable at halftime. They listened to the adjustments and they went out and did it.”
Eastern led for much of the first half until the Jets used a 7-0 run to go up 31-29 after two free throws by Stamps with 2:21 left.
“They made some tough shots early,” Gerber said.
EASTERN 83,
NOC ENID 69 (W)
The Lady Jets (4-4, 3-4) jumped out to a 21-16 first quarter lead, only to see Eastern take the lead for good with a 24-13 second quarter spurt to go up 40-34.
The Lady Jets used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to five, 48-43 after a layup by Kristen Readel with 6:25 left in the third quarter. A 15-6 Lady Mountaineer spurt put the game away, 63-49 after three periods.
Lauren Wade had 23 for the Lady Jets while Madelyn Hankins had 18. Brayanna Polk led Eastern with 20.
“I thought we played extremely hard for 40 minutes,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “That’s what I asked the girls to do. Eastern is the best team in the league. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and had a couple of crucial turnovers, but other than that we executed the game plan really well.”
NOC Enid visits Seminole Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.