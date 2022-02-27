ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid’s women’s 63-51 win over Connors State wasn’t the prettiest of the Lady Jets’ 14 wins this season, but that didn’t matter to coach Kelli Jennings.
“Wins don’t have to be pretty,’’ she said. “If you have that score in the end that says you’re on top, then you have done your job.’’
The Lady Jets’ win clinched a tie for third in Region 2 with Seminole State with NOC Enid getting the tiebreaker. NOC Enid will go into the postseason against NOC Tonkawa at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Shawnee having won eight of their last nine games.
“It’s just about being healthy right now,’’ Jennings said. “You fine tune what you can fine tune, but you make sure your healthy.’’
The Lady Jets were still feeling some of the affects of a physical 64-57 win over Seminole the day before early against the Cowgirls (2-14, 8-22).
NOC Enid was only seven of 26 from the field in the first half in leading 21-20 at halftime. Connors came out on a 9-3 run to open the second half to take a 29-24 lead after a three-pointer by Mariah Jenkins with 5:17 remaining in the third period.
The Lady Jets answered with a 15-0 to take a 10-point lead (39-29) after two free throws by Elizabeth Simpson with 1:05 left in the quarter.
Simpson, who led NOC Enid with 15 points put the final dagger in the Cowgirls with an old-fashion three-point play and a three-point basket back-to-back to put the Lady Jets on top, 48-33 with 8:19 remaining.
“She (Simpson) was feeling it …that changed the momentum of the game,’’ Jennings said. “They (NOC Enid) was so exhausted from the game before the fact that we came in and won this game is a huge testament to their grit.’’
NOC Enid didn’t press the Cowgirls in the first half “because we didn’t have the legs to press them this time,’’ Jennings said.
That changed when Connors took the lead.
“We were forced into it,’’ Jennings said, “After we press them a little bit, we got some easy steals and that changed the game.’’
Libbi Zinn and Aleisha Hester joined Simpson in double figures with 12 points.
The Lady Jets will take Monday off to rest after playing four games in an eight-day stretch.
“We need tomorrow off to rest mentally and physically so we can be ready to go,’’ Jennings said.
LaKysia Johnson, who has missed the last four games in concussion protocol remains out.
“We don’t know what next week will hold,’’ Jennings said.
NOC Enid swept NOC Tonkawa this season, winning at Enid, 86-62 and Tonkawa, 80-74.
CONNORS 86, NOC ENID 71 (Men)
The Jets (4-12, 11-19) led Connors (11-5, 25-5), 39-37 at halftime after shooting just under 50 percent from the field (14 of 29).
The Cowboys put away the upset hopes with a 16-2 spurt to take a commanding 53-41 advantage with 14:16 remaining.
NOC Enid was able to stay close, but the Cowboys ended the game on a 12-5 run for the final 15-point margin.
“The second half came down to us playing on back-to-back days and they making some shots,’’ said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “We kind of check it in instead of showing our toughness.’
Connors was virtually unstoppable inside. The Cowboys have four players in double figures — Jordan Tillmon (21), D.J. Basey (19), Marquel Sutton (16) and Greg Johnson (13).
Quentin Harvey (23) and Jamarion Butler (15) were in double digits for the Jets.
“We weren’t taking good shots,’’ said Gerber about the second half dropoff. “We went away from our game plan and it trickled over into the second half. They are a good tam. They are the No. 3 (tournament) seed for a reason. They made shots and we didn’t respond.’’
Gerber was pleased with Harvey, who was eight of 12 from the field and four of six from the line.
“Quentin always plays hard,’’ he said. “You can always count on Quentin.’’
The Jets will play arch rival NOC Tonkawa, the No. 1 seed, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the tournament at Shawnee. It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game.
“We’re healthy and focusing on next week,’’ Gerber said. “Next week is a whole different season. I’m proud to take that team that’s in the locker room to Shawnee. I think we can do some things. We just need to have a good week of practice and be locked in.’’
NOC Tonkawa beat the Jets, 75-63 in Enid and 82-69 in Tonkawa.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,’’ Gerber said. “We played them close the first two times. We know we can compete with them. We’re excited about the challenge. Anything can happen in the playoffs. It comes down to whatever team is locked in, is healthy and ready to go.’’
Women’s box
NOC ENID 63, CONNORS 51
Connors7131120—51
NOC Enid10111824—63
Connors — Glover 17, Allen 16, Jenkins 5, McCurtain 5, Ford 4, Conaway 2, Adams 2
NOC Enid — Simpson 15, L. Zinn 12, Hester 12, A. Zinn 9, Franklin 6, Jones 5, Hazelbaker 2, Cue 2
Men’s box
CONNORS 86, NOC ENID 71
Connors3749—86
NOC Enid3932—71
Connors — Tillmon 21, Basey 19, Sutton 16, Johnson 13, Ealy 6, Alexander 6, Frias 3, Glenn 2
NOC Enid — Harvey 23, Butler 15, Scott 8, Joachim 7, Wilson 4, Counter 4, Wiseman 4, Nunez 3, Wilson 3
Region 2 Women’s tournament pairings
At Shawnee
Wednesday — 6. Murray State vs. Connors; 8, Seminole vs. Redlands; 1, NOC Enid vs. NOC Tonkawa; 3, Eastern vs. NEO
Friday — 3, Murray State-Connors winner vs. Seminole-Redlands winner; 1, NOC Enid-NOC Tonkawa winner vs. Eastern-NEO winner
Saturday — 2 p.m., Championship
Region 2 Men’s tournament pairings
At Shawnee
Thursday — 6, NOC Tonkawa vs. NOC Enid; 8, NEO vs. Seminole; 1, Connors vs. Eastern; 3, Murray State vs. Redlands
Friday — 8, NOC Tonkawa-NOC Enid winner vs. NEO-Seminole; 6, Connors-Eastern winner vs. Murray-Redlands winner
Saturday — 4 p.m., Championshipp
