NOC Enid’s softball team will be fighting some distractions when the Lady Jets (14-12, 24-19) host Rose State (13-11, 25-19) in a regular season-ending 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday at Meadowlake Field.
The game was moved back from Thursday because of weather concerns.
It will be the final home game for seven NOC Enid sophomores, who will be graduating Saturday. The team is preparing for finals next week.
The Lady Jets had a six-game winning streak broken in a doubleheader loss to Northeastern A&M (6-1, 6-1) Saturday.
“At this point of the season, it’s hit and miss,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “You can have a really good day or you can struggle. There’s a lot of stuff going on outside the field. If we can separate between inside the lines and outside the lines, we will be OK.’’
NOC Enid can be assured of fourth in the Region with a sweep. Rose State has to go to Connors for another doubleheader Saturday.
The two teams split a doubleheader in Midwest City April 6 with the Lady Jets winning the opener, 6-3 and the Lady Raiders taking the nightcap, 6-4.
Rose State is led by three of the top hitters in the Region — Emma Green, .468, 22 stolen bases; Catun Muncy, .410, nine homers; Haley Strum, 46 RBI.
Cam Alexander leads the Lady Jets with a .405 average with three homers and 32 RBI. Chloe Middleton is among the Region 2 home run leaders with 10. Molly Dolan will pitch Game 1. Anna Hester will go in Game 2.
“We’re going to be ready to go,’’ Hill said. “We had a good week of practice. We should be anxious to play after the way we played on Saturday.’’
It will be the final home game for Dolan, Hester, Kaycee Babek, Krista Yackeyonny, Brook Fleming, Middleton and Alexander. Hill has played down the emotions in team meetings.
The group will be honored between games.
“This group is really close,’’ Hill said. “It’s a special class. They could let the emotions get to them or they could play really hard. We have emphasize just to play the best we can.’’
The Regional Tournament will begin a week from Thursday at Piedmont High School.
