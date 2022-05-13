Region 2 Tournament
SEMINOLE 11, NOC ENID 5
NOC Enid 000 050 0 — 5 4 4
Seminole 133 004 x — 11 16 3
WP — Eubanks, 4 1/3 innings, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — McCause, 5 innings, 13 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. NOC Enid — Eck, run scored; Enslinger, run scored, RBI; Alexander, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Babek, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Hester, 1-for-2, run scored; Stockton, 1-for-3, run scored; A. Smith, RBI. Seminole — Garvie, double, home run, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Saul, 2 doubles; Johnson, double, 2 RBI; James, double, RBI; Leitha, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored
