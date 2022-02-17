ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid has reschedules some sports activites due to inclement weather Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
The scheduled home women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader Thursday with Seminole was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 26.
The Jets will be back in action Saturday with a 2 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa at the Mabee Center.
The NOC Enid’s softball scheduled doubleheader at Murray State was postponed Thursday and was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Jets are scheduled to host Barton County for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.