ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid has reschedules some sports activites due to inclement weather Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

The scheduled home women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader Thursday with Seminole was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 26.

The Jets will be back in action Saturday with a 2 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa at the Mabee Center.

The NOC Enid’s softball scheduled doubleheader at Murray State was postponed Thursday and was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Jets are scheduled to host Barton County for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

