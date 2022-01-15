NOC Enid has rescheduled its home game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M from earlier in the week to Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The game was originally schedule to be played on Monday, Jan. 10, before both the Jets and Lady Jets teams were forced into quarantine after a member of the men’s team tested positive for COVID-19. NOC Enid’s game against Nationwide Academy from Saturday, Jan. 8 was rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 14.
NOC Enid will now play its makeup game on the second day of a back-to-back, starting with a road game against NEO at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The Jets went 2-0 against the Norsemen last season, but NEO holds a 15-9-1 lead in the all-time series. The Lady Jets went 2-1 against the Lady Norse last season, including a 64-58 win in the Region 2 tournament. The Lady Norse hold the all-time series lead, 15-8-1.
