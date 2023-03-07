NOC Enid’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will open play in the Region 2 tournament. The Jets will face Murray State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Musokgee. The Lady Jets open at NEO on Thursday.
The Jets are 21-9, but have lost three of the last five. The Jets are scoring 89.4 points per game, while Murray State is scoring 70 per game.
The Jets come into the Region 2 tournament 11th nationally in points per game, 18th in offensive rebounds per game (29.5), third in assists per game (23.5) and 28th in total rebounds per game (41.7). Murray State is 49th in the nation with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game.
Jordan Thompson leads the Jets with 18.9 points per game.
The Lady Jets come into the tournament 15-8 and averaging 66.2 points per game, 87th in the nation. NEO is 14-12 and have won four in a row.
The Lady Jets are second in the nation in free throw percentage at 74.7%, and 35th in points per game allowed, allowing 68.3 per game. LaKysia Johnson leads the Lady Jets with 17.1 points per game.
