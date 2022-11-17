NOC Enid had one goal when the men;'s team welcomed Redlands to the Mabee Center on Thursday — to leave 1-0 in conference play.
That was accomplished with a 83-75 win, but it left head coach Chris Gerber with a lot for his team to work on if they are going to reach the goals they set.
Leading 39-31 at the half, NOC Enid let Redlands tie it up midway through the second half. Redlands never got the lead back, but the Cougars got close.
"It definitely almost slipped away, Gerber said. ""All the credit to the guys for staying locked in and doing their job. Hopefully, tonight is one of those growing pain learning curves that we got early. We got lucky and were able to come out with a conference win, and that's the goal."
After starting slow, NOC Enid took its first lead 4:25 seconds in and used a 9-4 run over the next minute and change to jump out to a 14-9 lead.
The Jets forced turnovers and made Redlands shoot bad shots, while keeping the game inside the paint, only making two-three point shots in the first half, both by Ryan Kelly. Kelly finished two of three from beyond the arch.
After Redland tied it up with 11:30 left, NOC Enid went on an 8-2 run over the next 1:30 to grow the lead to 59-53.
"We definitely let them back in," Gerber said. "Credit to them for staying in it. We were able to get defensive stops and convert free throws."
Most of the second half scoring came in the final 5:12 as both teams began to heat up.
The scoring wasn't the only thing heating up though. Late in the game, NOC Enid's Chris Wiseman was given a technical foul,
"Discipline and maturity," Gerber said on what caused the technical. "We have to learn that and learn it quick. It's the whole team, you have to be mature and keep your composure and your emotions."
Next up for the Jets is Murray State.
Over the summer, NOC Enid got two transfer from Murray State — Jaylon Jackson-Curvey and Daylon Andrews.
"It will be a hard conference game," Gerber said. "I know for them, individually, they have a little more on it but this is team basketball. They aren't going to win us the game, playing together as a team will win us the game."
Jordan Thompson led NOC Enid with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. Thompson is another transfer, coming from Oklahoma Baptist.
"Jordan is solid," Gerber said. "His pace is good and his handles are good., He is tenacious. His leadership out there did a lot, it's not always scoring. I said after the first game you don't know who is going to score and tonight was JT's game."
Daylon Andrews was the only other Jet in double digits with 19. Raul Nunez had eight points and seven rebounds.
