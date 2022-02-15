NOC Enid’s women’s basketball team will be seeking its seventh straight win and revenge Thursday when the Lady Jets (8-4, 10-7) host Seminole (9-4, 16-6) in the first half of a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader.
The Lady Jets fell to the Belles, 77-74 on Jan. 17, despite a 25-point effort by Tegan Jones, who was nine of 13 from the field, five of six from 3-point and two-of-two from the line. Amaya Gordon had 19 in a winning cause.
Seminole had a five-game winning streak broken by Murray State, 66-58 on Monday.
The NOC men will try to repeat a 101-96 win over Seminole. Quentin Harvey had 22 points for the Jets while Dakoda Joachim had 19, including going five-of-five from 3-point range. Israel Hart had 26 for the losers.
The Jets (3-9, 10-15) have lost six of their last seven, including an 82-69 loss at NOC Tonkawa Saturday. Seminole (8-6, 19-6) is coming off an 82-80 win over Northeastern A&M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.