ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid’s men will try to secure second place in Region 2 when the Jets host Eastern Oklahoma in the second half of a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader Thursday at the Mabee Center.
The Jets, 10-4 overall and 20-8 overall, have a one-game lead over Connors (9-5, 22-5) for second, but they must travel to the Cowboys for the regular season finale Monday.
First-place Northeastern A&M will host Connors Thursday. A win would give the Golden Norsemen the regular season championship and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 2 Tournament.
NOC Enid beat Eastern, 98-71 on Jan. 23 behind 23 points from Jordan Thompson and 17 from Daylon Andrews. The Jets had a hot shooting night, going 40 of 71 from the field for 56.3% and 11 of 24 from three for 45.8%.
C.J. Powell had 17 for the Mountaineers off the bench. Eastern was only 31 of 80 from the field for 38.8% and eight of 26 from three-point for 30.8%.
NOC Enid’s women (9-5, 14-7) are a game ahead of Eastern (8-6, 15-11) and Seminole in the conference standings for third place.
Murray State (13-1) and NOC Tonkawa (12-3) are 1-2.
The Lady Jets won at Wilburton, 76-63 on Jan. 23, thanks to a 28-15 fourth quarter spurt which broke a 48-48 tie after three periods. Tegan Jones had 16 for the Lady Jets while Braylee Dale had 11 and Brooklyn Bayless 10 off the bench. Brooklyn Fisher had 15 for Eastern.
NOC Enid was 31 of 74 from the field for 41.9% and was nine of 24 from three for 37.5%. Eastern was 22 of 71 for 31% from the field and seven of 25 from three for 28%.
It will be the final home game for Lady Jets’ Jones, Jade Hazelbaker, LaKyshia Johnson, Aubrey Taylor, Libbi Zinn, Jaycee Porter and Elizabeth Simpson and the Jets’ Thompson, Andrews, Jaylon Jackson-Curvey, Ryan Kelly, Raul Nunez and Caleb Wilson.
