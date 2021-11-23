The NOC Enid Jets dropped their second straight with a 78-64 loss to Murray State College at Beames Fieldhouse on Monday.
NOC Enid trailed 45-31 early in the game, behind 10 points from Jaxon Ingram and nine points from Daylon Andrews. The pair finished the game with a combined 36 points, including a pair of threes by Andrews.
The Jets were led by Jlynn Counter’s 10 points at the break, which included two makes from long range. Quentin Harvey battled with foul trouble in the game, but was able to make an impact down the stretch with 10 of his 12 points coming after halftime.
NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said after the game that he had a more up-tempo and aggressive gameplan for his players, and that this strategy led to his team making mistakes they don’t typically make.
“I wanted to play faster than we have been this season and I think we achieved that, but doing that I knew we’d be a little more reckless and careless with the ball and that definitely showed,” he said. “The one thing that hurt us tonight was just attention to detail. We were playing so fast that we lost track of what our job needed to be.”
NOC Enid is still looking for its first win in conference play after falling in the Region 2 opener, 63-53, to Redlands on Thursday, Nov. 18 on the road. The Jets will now have the week off for Thanksgiving before hosting Region 2-rival Tonkawa at home on Monday.
After the Jets’ exhibition win over Southwest Christian last week, Gerber said that conference play would be a wake-up call for many of his players. After going through a tough stretch to start the season, Gerber said his team has been struggling to fully buy in as a team.
“I think some of the players are getting a reality check, but wanting to do better,” he said. “Some are still kind of on the fence right now, maybe college basketball isn’t for them.
“We’ve got Thanksgiving break so we can re-charge a little bit, then we’ve got Tonkawa on Monday — a big, fun rivalry game. It starts with that, and how many of my guys are gonna buy in and play the right way and seeing if they can get a handle on college basketball and what it takes to be a college basketball player,” he said.
NOC Enid and NOC Tonkawa played each other three times last season. The two teams split their regular season meetings, before facing off in the Region 2 championship game. NOC Tonkawa won that game, 66-64.
“Playing at home in front of our crowd will definitely bring us some more energy, but again, it starts with us and how mature we can be, how much better can we be than we have been and bring our own energy and worry about the game,” Gerber said.
Lady Jets fall 73-50
The Lady Jets couldn’t slow down Murray State’s offensive attack on Monday, falling 73-50 on the road.
Murray State’s Alena Wilson led the way with 21 points as the Aggies built up a 47-25 lead going into halftime. NOC Enid’s Cassidy Franklin led her team with eight points and also had a team-high with two 3-pointers.
The Lady Jets are now on a five-game losing streak to start the season, with Monday’s loss being the first that was decided by more than 12 points. The Lady Jets will resume conference play after a week-long on Monday, when they host rival Tonkawa at 5:30 p.m. at the Mabee Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.