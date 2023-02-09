Region 2 men’s leader Northern Oklahoma College Enid starts a four-game road trip at Western Oklahoma State in the second half of a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader Thursday.
The Jets, 9-1 in conference and 19-5 overall, have a half-game lead over Northeastern A&M (9-2) in the league race.
NOC Enid has won four straight and is 3-0 in league road games, but Jets coach Chris Gerber warns “there’s still a lot of season ahead.”
Western, 4-6 and 14-8, almost erased a 16-point halftime deficit in a 87-83 loss to the Jets in Enid last month.
“We can’t look forward to the future or look back to the past,” Gerber said. “We have to focus on Thursday.”
Twin brothers Chang (44) and Jack (17) Hoth combined for 61 points the first meeting. Jack was five of 12 from three-point range while Chang was six of 12. Chang is averaging 21.5 ppg while Jack is averaging 19.5. Joshua Sasser, the Pioneers’ third leading scorer, was held to two points, going one of 11 from the field.
“We gave them (Hoths) a few open looks early and they ran with it,” Gerber said. “Both of them are tough matchups. We know they can score in bunches. We can’t have low moments or scoring droughts.”
The Jets had success against Western’s zone in the first half but the Pioneers’ adjustments “caught us off guard,” Gerber said.
Jordan Thompson, the Jets’ leading scorer (19.6), had 24 the first meeting while Raul Nunez had 17 and Caleb Wilson 16.
Gerber is confident the Jets will handle the long trip to Altus well.
NOC Enid’s women (7-3, 12-5) will be going for their fifth straight win. They are in third place in the conference. Western is in the cellar at 0-10 and 5-18.
“Western is going to get somebody,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We just hope it’s not us. We do know we have to play the full 40 minutes. Western’s record is deceiving. They have been in most every game. They are just not over the hump yet.”
Kashell Daughty leads Western with a 15.2 average. The Lady Pioneers have lost 11 straight, the last two to NOC Tonkawa (97-77) and NEO (84-73).
The Lady Jets won at Enid, 71-59 behind 19 points from Libbi Zinn. Daughty had 13.
LaKashia Johnson leads the NOC Enid women with a 16.3 average, followed by Tegan Jones at 11.6.
NOC Enid is riding the momentum of a revenge win over NOC Tonkawa, 77-54.
“The girls are playing with a lot to grittiness and desire,” Jennings said of the winning streak. “They are confident, they know how to win but they also know they have to battle to do it. If you combine hard work with tenacity and perseverance, it’s hard to beat.”
Post Braylee Dale (9.6), who has been out two weeks with injuries, practiced Wednesday. Jennings said she is not sure about Dale’s status for Thursday.
