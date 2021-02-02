WILBURTON — Jalen Stamps scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Northern Oklahoma College men over Eastern Oklahoma State, 87-67 in the Jets' Oklahoma Athletic Conference opener on Monday.
Eastern won the women's game, 91-84 behind 30 points from Tijanae Simmons. The Lady Jets dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
The Jets had a narrow 35-32 halftime lead, but broke the game open in the second half with a 52-35 spurt.
"Eastern always plays real good defense,'' said NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber. "They speed things up. They let you think you have an easy play and then take it away. We were able to control the pace of the second half and get the good shots that we wanted. Our defensive rebounding led to good points, too.''
Stamps took over the game in the second half with his aggressiveness and energy, Gerber said.
"He keeps us under control and playing with energy,'' Gerber said. "This happened to be his night to score. He was able to get to the line about 12 times and hit a lot of big threes.''
Gerber praised his inside players for their rebounding.
"They were third in the nation in offensive rebounding, but we led the defensive rebounding by a big margin,'' Gerber said. "Our big men did a heck of a job on the boards.''
Lauren Wade led the Lady Jets with 26 points in a losing effort. Eastern used a 31-27 second quarter spurt to lead at halftime, 48-44 and finished off with a 24-19 fourth quarter to put the game away.
The NOC Enid teams are back in action Feb. 8 when they visit rival NOC Tonkawa.
