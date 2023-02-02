Due to recent weather, NOC Enid's basketball schedule will be changing slightly.
The games at Murray State scheduled for Thursday will now be played on Feb. 18.
The Lady Jets will play at 2 p.m. and the men will follow.
Monday's games at Redlands were also postponed due to weather. Those games will be play at Redlands on Saturday. The women will play at 5 p.m. with men to follow.
The Lady Jets are 10-4 and 5-3 in conference play, while the men are 17-5 and 7-1 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.