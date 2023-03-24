SB NOC Enid Eastern

Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s Alycyn Nash delivers a pitch in relief against Eastern Oklahoma State Thursday, at Failing Field on the NOC Enid campus. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

NOC Enid’s baseball and softball teams will return to conference action Saturday.

The Jets, 13-16 overall and 4-6 conference, will conclude a four-game series with Redlands (13-15, 6-4) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The two teams split a doubleheader at Redlands Thursday with the Jets winning the opener, 2-1 and the Cougars the nightcap, 5-3.

Landon Gutierrez and Maddux Mayberry will be NOC Enid’s starting pitchers.

The Lady Jets softball team, 13-11, overall and 3-3 in conference, will visit Western Oklahoma (9-11, 1-3) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Both teams split twin bills Thursday. The Jets outlasted Eastern, 15-14, in the first game, only to lose the second, 5-4. The Lady Pioneers beat Northeastern A&M, 4-3 in the opener but lost the second game, 9-3.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you