NOC Enid’s baseball and softball teams will return to conference action Saturday.
The Jets, 13-16 overall and 4-6 conference, will conclude a four-game series with Redlands (13-15, 6-4) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The two teams split a doubleheader at Redlands Thursday with the Jets winning the opener, 2-1 and the Cougars the nightcap, 5-3.
Landon Gutierrez and Maddux Mayberry will be NOC Enid’s starting pitchers.
The Lady Jets softball team, 13-11, overall and 3-3 in conference, will visit Western Oklahoma (9-11, 1-3) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Both teams split twin bills Thursday. The Jets outlasted Eastern, 15-14, in the first game, only to lose the second, 5-4. The Lady Pioneers beat Northeastern A&M, 4-3 in the opener but lost the second game, 9-3.
