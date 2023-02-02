After coming up a game short of a berth in the NJCAA World Series in 2022, the NOC Enid Jets are ready to make a run at the World Series again in 2023.
Having to watch teams come in and play at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, home of the Jets and the World Series stung.
"It stings pretty hard," said coach Scott Mansfield. "Having to watch people playing the World Series is one thing, but watching a division rival (Murray State) do it on your home field is a little bit worse. You sit there and watch it and our guys remember that and it's fuel for the fire."
The 2023 Jets include three Enid kids — sophomore second baseman Kade Goeke, sophomore pitcher Maddux Mayberry and freshman outfielder Auden Voitik.
Those three are used to David Allen and being hometown kids give fans another reason to want to support the program, Mansfield said.
"I think it's big (for the community)," Mansfield said. "They like to welcome our group with open arms, but it makes it a littler easier when you have three good quality young men like we do to keep it rolling. You get those three, then all their friends with them and I think it plays big in the community."
Not only does Mansfield remember it, they players do also.
"They have it ingrained in their memory, having to watch them (Murray State) do that on our field," he said. "We have some guys on our team that are highly competitive and have used that to fuel them and make sure they do everything they can to not have to experience that again."
The Jets come into the season ranked in the top 15 nationally, but those rankings don't matter to Mansfield, he would rather have the ranking at the end of the season.
"I would rather have number by our name in the World Series," he said.
NOC Enid was in the top 25 in a vast number of statistical categories last season — among those, the Jets ranked sixth in doubles (124), 22nd in home runs (54). 12th in extra base hits (191) and second in sacrifice hits with 41.
While Mansfield won't label any of his pitchers as the team's "ace" Zach Roden will start game one for the Jets Saturday against nOrtheast in a double header.
Roden pitched in 15 games in 2022, starting three. He only allowed seven homers, 59th in the nation and had no balks, to lead the nation. Roden was 2-3 with a save in 2022.
"The season is going to change so dramatically throughout that we don't name anybody as our ace," Mansfield said. "It's just a pitching staff as a whole."
Elsewhere on that staff is Mayberry, who went 2-0 last season in 14 games played, Braden Bock, who played in 12 games last season and Gunnar Phillips, who was 3-0 in 16 appearances last season with a 4.37 ERA.
Among the returners at the plate for the Jets are short stop Sammy Harris and third baseman Ty Champan.
"By a statistical approach, those are going to be the dudes," Mansfield said when asked who would be the big time bats for the Jets. "One through nine, everybody will be called to do something."
In 2022, Harris played in 57 games and hit for a .268 average with four stolen bases and 27 RBI. In the field, Harris was one of the best in the country, with 94 assists, 44th in teh country.
Chapman appeared in 52 games, with a .238 average and had five sacrifice hits, 20th in the country. Chapman also walked 34 times, 61st in the country.
"They are doing an unbelievable job (of being a leader)," Mansfield said. "Neither one of them are vocal leaders in the basic definition, but they go out and work hard and get extra reps on their own. If you ask them to do anything, they will do it to the highest level."
Even though there are starters and experienced guys returning, the first two series — both at home — could be rough, Mansfield said.
"They are still going to go through some ups and downs," he said. "We preach being okay with failure and learning from it. If we go out there and fall flat on our face, we expect the guys to get up and dust themselves off and apply the lessons that failure taught them."
