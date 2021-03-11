Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball doubleheaders with the Texas Post Graduates, scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark have been canceled because of weather concerns, Jets coach Scott Mansfield announced.
“It seems everybody is losing games,’’ Mansfield said. “You just have to deal with it.’’
NOC Enid, 8-5 overall, will host Hesston (Kan.) College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
