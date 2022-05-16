NOC Enid’s baseball season came to an end Monday, not in the manner it wanted. Murray State defeated the Jets 4-1 behind pitcher Ryan Turbeville’s 139-pitch outing.
Turbeville was on the money over his 7.2 innings, allowing only three hits after throwing a no-hitter to open the tournament last Thursday. Of Turbeville’s 139 pitches, 89 were strikes. Turbeville struck out six batters.
“We were listening to how he felt,” said Murray State coach Sam Bjorling. “Turbeville said he felt good and we were watching him throw and he still looked good. He has guts of steel. There’s nobody else I would have wanted out there.”
“I have no idea how long I would have kept him out for,” Bjorling said.
“I feel good,” said Turbeville, an Oklahoma Baptist commit. “I had a really good week and the team came out, did what we were supposed to and got hot.”
Turbeville, the tournament MVP, estimated he threw from 300-400 pitches during the weekend.
“It was a lot more than I wanted to,” he said.
Murray State is now the fifth team to punch its ticket to Enid, joining Florida State-Jacksonville, Frederick Community College from Maryland, Mercer County from New Jersey, and Phoenix College from Arizona
“We are really excited,” Bjorling said. “We have been working towards this all year. We knew we had one of the best teams in the country, it was just about coming here and proving it.”
To get to the title game, the Aggies had to first beat then-ninth ranked Arkansas-Rich Mountain Sunday, before beating NOC Enid an hour later to force Monday’s game.
“This is one of the hardest regions,” Bjorling said. “To make it through just says something about where the program is at. Hopefully we will get a high seed.”
NOC Enid’s struggle wasn’t making contact, it did plenty of that, but when it did it seemed like a Murray State fielder was there.
“We squared them up and drove balls to all the fields,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We came up short on some and hit it right to them. Sometimes baseball is the worst sport out there.”
The Jets’ lone run came in the top of the ninth when Ty Chapman grounded out to score Willie Fleece. Prior to that, they had a few bases loaded chances but couldn’t convert those into runs.
Murray State did most of its damage in the sixth, scoring two and taking a 3-0 lead.
NOC Enid starter Piercen Mcelyea went six innings, giving up six hits and three runs, while striking out four,
“He did an unbelievable job,” Mansfield said. “I really believe that was nothing but guts. He has a bright future ahead. We didn’t feel comfortable sending him out there for more than 100 pitches, but he threw over 100. We didn’t want to get heavy on him because he has a bright future.”
Mcelyea is committed to Tarleton State, one of a handful of NOC Enid sophomores moving on to the next level.
NOC Enid finishes the season with a record of 29-32 and 16-6 in the conference. The Jets won their first three games in the regional.
