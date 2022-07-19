For baseball players, the MLB Draft is the goal, it’s the brass ring all are looking to reach for. For NOC’s Blake Scott, that dream starts with a simple goal, getting put into the draft pool.
That goal came true in both 2021 and again this season as Scott was placed into the pool of draft eligible players by MLB scouts, a jumping off point for his ultimate goal.
There is no projected pick listed for Scott, a catcher originally out of Tonkawa.
“I’m very grateful to be included in the pool,” he said. “It’s an honor to be included.”
Scott hit for a .320 average in his two seasons with the Jets in 86 games. He also showcased his power, hitting seven home runs, with four in his sophomore season. Scott also drove in 67 RBI in his two years in Enid.
In the field, Scott only committed five errors in his 86 games and helped turn six double plays, all coming in 2022.
Ten teams sent Scott questionnaires to fill out, indicating interest from a swath of teams in his second year in the draft pool.
Despite those questionnaires, Scott did not receive any calls during the draft and did not hear his name called on any of the three days.
“I know that since I haven’t gotten calls, I will be a free agent option,” he said. “”I’m just thankful to be put on the list the past two seasons. There is still a lot of work to be done.”
Scott was in Nebraska playing summer league baseball as the draft occurred. He has his sights set on going to Washburn University in Kan., entering as a junior with three years of eligibility left. Scott can be drafted in each of those three seasons.
The potential decision to go to Washburn or to go pro and sign would have weighed heavy on him.
“It would be a hard decision,” he said. “I would have to consider it and talk to my coaches, parents and trainers, they have past experience with this and could help before I made a decision.”
The prospect of being drafted gives Scott a chance to extend his baseball career.
“I’ve thought a lot about what I would do after baseball,” Scott said. “College is important to me and I want to make sure I get an education at some point in life to set myself up for after but pro ball is the goal I’ve been working towards. There’s no easy decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.