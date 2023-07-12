Four NOC Enid baseball signees who played in the Connie Mack South Plains Regional confirmed their commitments to the Jets after longtime coach Scott Mansfield left to be athletic director at Enid High School.
Mansfield has been replaced by Ryan Bay, who was coaching at rival NOC Tonkawa.
“It was kind of shocking for a minute,” said catcher Braydon Armstrong of the Oklahoma Express and Union City. “I will miss Mans, but I think coach Bay will be a good fit.”
Bay had recruited Armstrong for Tonkawa.
“I think he (Bay) will do a good job,” Armstrong said. “I wish Mans the best.”
Cale Wetwiska, a pitcher/outfielder for the Express and Bethany High School, had been recruited by Bay as well. Bay had been the first coach to contact Wetwiska.
“I have a history with him,” Wetwiska said. “I’m excited to see where he takes us. I feel good about it.”
Wetwiska said Mansfield’s move “obviously took everyone by surprise. I wish him the best.”
Wetwiska pointed out Bay started his coaching career as an NOC Enid assistant.
“I’m really excited about what coach Bay brings,” he said. “I think we will have a really good season.”
Corbin Kwan, another Express player, was not recruited by Bay when he played for Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond.
He was sold on NOC Enid no matter the coach.
“NOC Enid was the best place for me,” he said. “It’s a nice little town to stay in and it’s good for my career both in baseball and for my education. I just liked the town and the ballpark. It’s just right down the road from Edmond.”
Kwan has talked to Bay, who has assured him he can be a two-way player (pitcher/hitter).
“I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “I’m confident in coach Bay’s ability to coach and I’m hopeful about next season.”
Cooper Smith of Marlow and MVP had been sold on NOC Enid because he would be coached by a left-handed pitcher (Mansfield) and would get a chance to play in both the field and pitch.
“I’m still going to give it a chance,” Smith said. “I don’t know the dude coming, but hopefully I will like him and he will do well and this won’t affect anything.”
Smith has talked with Bay on the phone and was encouraged when Bay told him he would be adding a “pitching guy” to the staff. Bay did not recruit Smith out of Marlow.
“That’s good to hear,” he said about Bay bringing in a pitching coach. “It’s hard when you have a change like this in the summer. You are expecting certain things with a coach, and with a new coach, you never know what’s going to happen.”
Smith was disappointed to hear Mansfield was leaving.
“It would have been good to have him as a coach,” he said of the departed coach. “He would have really helped me, especially being left-handed.”
Smith said he is looking forward to playing at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“Hopefully, I will get to play and everything will work out well,” he said.
