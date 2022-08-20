With local prep softball teams playing in a variety of tournaments over the last week there were some amazing performances. While we can’t highlight all of them, a few stood out.
Dueling no-hitters
Two local pitchers threw no-no’s over the last week.
Covington-Douglas’ Taleah Gregg threw a no-no in a three inning game against Pioneer in the loser’s bracket finals during the Skeltur Tournament. Pioneer scored two runs off errors. She struck out a batter in the 16-2 win.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Karis Stewart came so close to a perfect game that she could taste it.
Stewart three four innings in a 6-0 win over Timberlake in the Cherokee Strip Tournament winner’s bracket finals. She walked one batter and struck out seven more.
Other stellar pitching outings
While the two no-hitters took center stage, a handful of other pitching performances also stood out.
Enid’s Camryn Patterson threw five innings in the Pacers’ 2-1 win over Classen SAS. She allowed seven hits and a run while striking out four batters. She also had one of the Pacers two hits.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Destiny Ortiz came close to a no-hitter against Cimarron Tuesday in a 12-2 win. She allowed one earned run, a hit, and struck out five. She also had a hit
Timberlake’s Jada Stovall threw four innings in a 13-3 win on Tuesday. Stovall allowed five hits and three earned runs, struck out four and walked a batter.
Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw struck out 10 batters in the Chiefs 9-0 win over Pond Creek-Hunter on Tuesday. She allowed one hit over five innings. In the same game she also added an RBI.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Taryn Smith was a hit away from a no-hitter in an Aug 11 18-0 win over Pond Creek-Hunter. Smith threw three innings and had three strikeouts in the game.
Hitting highlights
Waukomis’ Abigail Overstreet was 3-fort-3 with a double, triple and five RBI in a 14-2 win Tuesday over Dover.
Her teammate Ashley Meyer was 2-for-3 with three RBI vs Garber in a 9-1 win in the winner’s bracket finals of the Skeltur Tournament.
Timberlake’s Jada Stovall and Kilynn Gaff both had big days in a 13-3 win on Tuesday over Drummond.
Gaff was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI while Stovall was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Stovall also was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI with a home run vs. Cimarron in an 18-6 win Thursday night.
Enid’s Kate Bezdicek was 2-for-3, with two RBI and a double in the Pacers 8-0 win over Yukon’s JV team in the El Reno Tournament on Aug. 13.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Taryn Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI vs Pond Creek-Hunter in an 18-0 win on Aug. 11.
Covington-Douglas had a quartet of quality performances over the past week.
Ali Mier was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a triple vs Pioneer in a16-2 win in the loser’s bracket semifinals in the Skeltur Tournament.
Kenos Kramer was 2-for-2 with four RBI and a double vs Garber in a 14-2 win in the Skeltur Tournament loser’s bracket finals.
Sydney Haken was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI with a double vs Okarche in an 11-6 win on Aug. 11.
Kymber Cook was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI vs Waukomis on Tuesday.
OBA’s Leah Titus was 2-for-2 with four RBI, a home run and a walk in a 13-10 loss to Waynoka on Aug. 12
