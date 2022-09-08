Three no-hitters headlined local prep softball action over the last week while bats connected for big hits, also.
Enid’s Camryn Patterson had a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Putnam City on Friday. Patterson went four innings and had 10 strikeouts.
On Tuesday, Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw tossed a three inning no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Ringwood. She struck out eight batters and allowed one walk. In the same game, she went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Cherokee’s Madyson Ryel was a hit batter away from a perfect game in a 13-0 win over Drummond on Aug. 30. Ryel went three innings and walked no batters while striking out five.
Mon. Aug. 29
Kremlin-Hillsdale had a pair of big performances in a 12-1 win over Waukomis.
Karis Stewart, also the starting pitcher went 2-for-2, with two RBI, a double and a homer. She also threw four innings and allowed two hits and one run. Taryn Smith went 2-for-3, with five RBI and two homers.
Tues. Aug. 30
Kingfisher’s Natalie Dick went 1-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 BB in a 12-8 loss to Bridge Creek.
That same day, Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Stewart went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBI in a 17-1 win over Timberlake
In a 15-2 win over Tonkawa, Covington-Douglas’ Sydney Haken went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI.
In a 9-0 win over Pond Creek-Hunter, Garber’s Neveah Fincher went five innings, allowing one hit and no runs. She struck out seven and walked one.
In an 11-1 win over Cimarron, Cherokee’s Anna Kiner went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Waukomis’ Shaw beat OBA 14-0. Shaw threw all three innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight.
Thurs. Sept. 1
In a 1-0 win over Bixby, Enid’s Withey threw a complete game, allowing six hits and no runs while striking out five.
In a 15-4 win over Cimarron, Garber’s Rudi Kroll went 1-for-1, with a triple and three RBI.
Fri. Sept 2
In an 8-5 loss to Kingfisher, Chisholm’s Maddie Fuksa went 2-for-2 with two RBI.
In an 11-0 win over Putnam City, Enid’s Kyra Criss went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a triple. Jeslynn Stuber and Kylee Copeland also had two RBI.
Tues. Sept. 6
In a 7-0 win over Putnam City North, Enid’s Withey threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out five.
Withey’s teammate Kate Bezdicek had four RBI on three hits with a double.
Waukomis’ Cambrie Gilliland went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Covington-Douglas’ Ali Mier went 2-for-3 with four RBI.
