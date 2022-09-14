Over the past week, the area has seen a plethora of good performances on the diamond, including no-hitters and five RBI games.
Waukomis' Morgan Shaw pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and allowing a walk in a 6-0 win over Garber on Thursday.
Alva's Jaycee Kellin pitched two no-hitters, one on Friday in a 2-0 win over Enid with eight strikeouts and a second on Monday in a 2-0 win over Chisholm where she struck out 14 batters and walking two.
On Tuesday, two Enid batters had five RBI games in a pair of games against Tulsa Memorial.
In the first game, Kate Bezdicek went four-for-four with four doubles, and five RBI after pitching five innings of shutout ball in a 16-0 game, allowing two hits and striking out five.
In the same game, Enid's Chloee Robinson went three-for-three with two doubles and three RBI.
The second of Enid's five RBI games came in a 23-3 win over Tulsa Memorial later that day. Camryn Patterson went two-for-two with a walk, a home run and five RBI. Jeslynn Stuber also hit a homer and had three RBI in the game. Stella Stanley had three RBI and a walk.
Timberlake's Jada Stovall also had a five RBI game in a 15-17 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter on Tuesday and hit two homers.
Pioneer's Aspen Stephens hit a grand slam and drove in five RBI in a 16-6 win over Dover. In the same game, Pioneer's Olivia Crespin went two-for-two with four RBI.
Multiple batters hit trio of RBI
A multitude of area players had three or more RBI games. Apart from those already mentioned, there was a total of 15 three RBI games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.