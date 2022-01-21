No. 8 ranked Ponca City used six falls and two forfeits to defeat No. 13 Enid, 51-27 in a dual wrestling match Thursday at the EHS gym.
The Plainsmen 5-6, did get falls from Leslie Fortner at 160, Blake Fuksa at 170, Carlos Alvarado at 195 and Seth Melvin at 285 and a decision from Trinit Zweifel at 145.
“We had a couple of good wins,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It was nice to see some of the guys get better.’’
The Plainsmen will go to the Jay Hancock Invitational at Yukon Friday and Saturday.
PONCA CITY51, ENID 27
106 — Fred Latdrik pinned by Chris Kaiser
113 — Ryan Ibtu pinned by Jimmy Swenson
120 — Cameron Kaiser, PC won by forfeit
126 — Zach Fortner pinned by Preston Lee
132 — Vinny Vandiver pinned by Ethan Papuan
138 — Steven Brooks dec. by Jack Swenson, 10-7
145 — Trinit Zweifel dec. Ryker Agee, 7-2
152 — Tanner Greenfield, PC pinned Jason Pearson
160 — Leslie Fortner pinned Thaxton Goodard
170 — Blake Fuksa pinned Braden Percefull
182 — Jason Sayres pinned by Gabe Roland
195 — Carlos Alvarado pinned Aiden Kreger
220 — Joe Levitt, PC won by forfeit
285 — Seth Melvin pinned Cason Bradley
