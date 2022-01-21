No. 8 ranked Ponca City used six falls and two forfeits to defeat No. 13 Enid, 51-27 in a dual wrestling match Thursday at the EHS gym.

The Plainsmen 5-6, did get falls from Leslie Fortner at 160, Blake Fuksa at 170, Carlos Alvarado at 195 and Seth Melvin at 285 and a decision from Trinit Zweifel at 145.

“We had a couple of good wins,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It was nice to see some of the guys get better.’’

The Plainsmen will go to the Jay Hancock Invitational at Yukon Friday and Saturday.

PONCA CITY51, ENID 27

106 — Fred Latdrik pinned by Chris Kaiser

113 — Ryan Ibtu pinned by Jimmy Swenson

120 — Cameron Kaiser, PC won by forfeit

126 — Zach Fortner pinned by Preston Lee

132 — Vinny Vandiver pinned by Ethan Papuan

138 — Steven Brooks dec. by Jack Swenson, 10-7

145 — Trinit Zweifel dec. Ryker Agee, 7-2

152 — Tanner Greenfield, PC pinned Jason Pearson

160 — Leslie Fortner pinned Thaxton Goodard

170 — Blake Fuksa pinned Braden Percefull

182 — Jason Sayres pinned by Gabe Roland

195 — Carlos Alvarado pinned Aiden Kreger

220 — Joe Levitt, PC won by forfeit

285 — Seth Melvin pinned Cason Bradley

