Timberlake might be seeing a mirror image when the 10-1 Tigers visit 11-0 Maud in a Class C football semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Maud scored their ninth mercy rule (45 points at halftime) victory of the season in routing Oaks Mission, 60-8 Friday behind five touchdowns from Braxton Street — two off pass receptions, two off fumble returns and another on a punt return.
Timberlake scored its eighth mercy rule win of the season in routing Geary, 62-6 in its first round game.
“We’re pretty concerned,’’ said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. “They have really athletic kids that can really run and tackle extremely well (seven shutouts). We will have to play extremely well for us to win.’’
Maud’s option offense has been extremely effective.
“Their quarterback is not big, but he’s extremely fast,’’ Severin said. “If you miss a tackle, they have six.’’
The two teams haven’t met in the playoffs since 2011 — a game won by Timberlake, 56-0. Timberlake, though, unlike past years will be making a long trip. Maud is located 20 minutes south and east of Shawnee.
“We’re upset that we have to travel, but that’s our fault,’’ Severin said. “We should have beaten Waynoka (44-32 loss on Oct.7). We have a chip on our shoulder and that’s good.’’
Merric Judd scored five touchdowns against Geary to give him 29 for the season. Quarterback Avery Wallace has thrown for 17 touchdowns and has scored 12 more.
“I think we have played our two best games (54-5 over Medford and Geary) the last two weeks,’’ Severin said. “We feel good about that. We have a lot of confidence.’’
A win would put Timberlake in the semifinals for the fourth straight season. The winner would play the Tipton-Maysville winner at a neutral site next week.
Ringwood confident against Velma-Alma
Ringwood is savoring being in the second round of the Class B playoffs for the first time since 2008 after a 46-24 revenge win over Turpin last week.
“We’re like kids in a candy store,’’ said Ringwood coach Eric Bradley about his 6-5 Red Devils. “We’re finally in tune with each other.’’’
The Red Devils had balance last week with 314 yards rushing — quarterback Jaxon Meyer (22 for 167 and two touchdowns; Alex Gonzales 10 for 59 and three scores and Cody Conaway (13 of 86) and a Meyer to Logan Palmer touchdown pass.
Bradley singled out linemen Braden Harmon, Lane Watkins, Patrick Morgan, Reyes Martinez and Jace Hafner for their play as well as linebacker Cecile Martinez, who had 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and a great night punting.
“Jaxon is getting hot at the right time,’’ Bradley said. “He is making good reads and is leading like he is supposed to.’’
Velma-Alma, 8-3, has lost to No. 3 Dewar, 46-0; Pioneer, 32-26 and Hollis, 8-6, but the Comets have won six straight, including a 50-0 decision over Canton last week. Ringwood beat Canton, 46-34 on Sept. 23.
Mikey Griffith and Tucker Oliver combined for 312 yards and five touchdowns for the Comets.
“They remind me a lof of Cherokee and Pond Creek-Hunter,’’ Bradley said. “They don’t do anything that we haven’t seen before. We basically have to continue what we have been doing and stay within the game plan and do what we do best.’’
Velma-Alma runs a 3-2 defense, just like we have seen before, Bradley said. “We have to continue to be balanced and call the offense a little better than we did last week.’’
Size wise the two teams area about the same, Bradley said.
The Red Devils will have a three-hour trip to Velma — similar to the trip Ringwood took to Turpin on Sept. 30.
“We’re absolutely ready for the challenge,’’ said Bradley, whose team is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. "God has put everything in front of us already that we will be facing.’’
It’s the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs.
The winner will the Quinton at Regent Prep winner next week. If Ringwood and Regent Prep win, the Red Devils will host.
Kingfisher visits No. 2 Lincoln Christian
Kingfisher, 8-3, will put a four-game winning streak on the line when the Yellowjackets visit No. 2 Lincoln Christian in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs have won seven straight since a 42-35 loss to Shiloh (Ark.) Christian. They have outscored opponents, 325-33 over that period, including a 69-19 rout of Bristow last week.
Kingfisher stopped a late two-point conversion to beat Lone Grove, 28-27 in the first round. The Yellowjackets rushed for 316 yards, the second time this season they have topped the 300-yard mark.
Quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for 13 touchdowns and has scored 11 more.
Lincoln Christian shut out Kingfisher, 35-0 in the 2009 Class 3A state championship game. The Bulldogs beat the Yellowjackets again, 55-14 on their way to the 3A title.
The winner will face the winner of Cascia Hall at Metro Christian next week in the semifinals on a neutral field.
Fairview hosts Christian Heritage
Fairview will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself when the No. 4-ranked and 11-0 Yellowjackets host Christian Heritage (9-2) in a second round Class A playoff game.
The Yellowjackets were 11-0 a year ago when they fell to Tonkawa, 18-15 in a second round home playoff game.
The Crusaders (9-2) and ranked No. 7 in Class A, have won five straight since a 26-13 loss to Crescent on Sept. 30. They eliminated Stratford, 28-6 in the first round.,
Fairview’s 60-0 win over Snyder in the first round was the most points the Yellowjackets have scored in the playoffs in a 52-year span. Fairview has been held under 40 points only once this season — 30-6 over Mooreland.
The two teams have never played against each other in the playoffs.
The winner will host the Stroud-Commerce winner in the quarterfinals. Fairview was last in the quarterfinals in 2018.
Seiling hosts Hollis
Seiling will be going for its ninth straight win when the 10-1 Tigers host 8-2 Hollis at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats had its highest scoring output of the season in beating Wilson, 70-6 in the first round. Hollis eliminated Cherokee, 50-0 for its third straight win.
The winner will face the Wetumka-Caddo winner.
