ENID, Okla. — With two teams already eliminated in the 2023 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, it looked like No. 2 Lansing might be the next early on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Down 1-0 to No. 10 Frederick, also facing elimination, that all changed with a three-run fifth inning and four-run sixth by Lansing.
The Stars took a 7-1 lead and gained a run-rule win with five more runs in the eighth to eliminate Frederick, 7-2.
“We came back today with a new mindset and new belief system,” said Lansing coach Steven Cutter. “It took our bats a while, but this team all season has been a top-hitting team.”
For Lansing now, each game is win or go home.
“It’s the beautiful part of the season,” Cutter said. “You are playing to live another day and there’s something special about that when the games mean more. Elimination or not, we are just happy to be here and playing tomorrow.”
Lansing pitcher Hunter Shaw, now 9-2 on the season, threw six innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, striking out five batters.
Shaw was among one of the nation’s top pitchers coming into the tournament with a 1.43 ERA.
Three Stars — Hunter Ay, Taor Rowe and Chris Hege — homered, including a grand slam for Rowe.
Lay had three RBI and Hege had two.
Lansing is the last remaining of three teams that came to Enid in 2022.
LACKAWANNA 10, GLENDALE 8
Lackawanna led 10-4 with Glendale down to three outs in the bottom of the ninth, but almost lost as Glendale put up four runs before leaving a runner on base to end the game.
Lackawanna was propelled by a five-run second inning and four-run eighth in the win.
Lackawanna starting pitcher Brandon Holzinger threw one inning, walking three batters and allowing two runs, one earned.
Glendale is the fourth team to be sent home so far.
Lackawanna is the lowest remaining seed in the tournament.
HEARTLAND 5, ST. JOHNS RIVER STATE 4
Ben Hartl hit a two-run walk off home run to give No. 1 Heartland a 5-4 win over St. Johns River State in a winners bracket game at the NJCAA Division II World Series.
“Defense comes first for us,’’ Hartl said. “Coach (Chris Razo) preaches defense wins championships. We work on it a lot to be prepared for these situations.’’
The Hawks trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Gallien Coupet singled and Hartl hit a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence to ignite a victory celebration.
St. Johns River State took a 3-2 lead in the eighth on a solo homer by Caleb Freeman. The Hawks answered back in their half when Sam Antonucci tripled and scored on a single by Bobby Atkinson. Reliever Jarrett Maresco struck out Daniel Mosele and Austin Brewer with the bases loaded to end the threat.
Heartland, 55-5, will face the winner of Tuesday’s Lansing-Lackawanna-St. Johns River State game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If the Hawks win, they would advance to the championship series.
The last game of the day, South Arkansas vs. Southeastern, started around 8:20 p.m. and finished after press time. Please go to Enidnews.com for more and Tuesday’s schedule.
SOUTHEASTERN 10, SOUTH ARKANSAS 2
Southeastern Iowa’s Carlos Escobosa struck out 10 over five innings as the Blackhawks run-ruled Southern Arkansas Community College, 10-2 in eight innings in a winners bracket game the NJCAA Division II World Series Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Blackhawks, 48-16, are one win away from the championship round of the tournament. They can clinch a spot there by beating the South Ark-Lansing, Mich., winner at 3:30 p.m.
South Arkansas, 47-17, will play Lansing in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Escobosa left the game after five innings after allowing three hits. He allowed home runs to Trace Shoup and Gabe Spedale.
Southeastern Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and didn’t look back scoring two in the third, fifth and seventh and one in the eighth to end the game on the run rule.
Vasin Thurman had four RBI with a two-RBI double in the first and a two-RBI single in the third. Cole Yearsley also had four RBI with a two-run homer in the fifth and another RBI on a ground out in the seventh and a game-ending RBI single in the eighth.
Taichi Nakao scored three runs for the winners.
Tuesday’s games
4 p.m. — Lansing vs. South Arkansas
7:15 p.m. — St. John’s River State vs. Lackawanna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.