OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 2-ranked Caddo shook off a 10-0 Oklahoma Bible Academy run to open the game as the Lady Bruins outlasted the Lady Trojans, 49-37 in the Class A girls basketball semifinals Wednesday at the State Fair Arena.
The final score did not indicate how close the game was. Caddo, 25-2, led only 34-32 going into the final period. The Lady Bruins outscored OBA, 10-2 over the final 4:35 to end the Lady Trojans’ Cinderella season at 24-4. OBA was in the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
“It hurts for the moment, but when you put it in perspective, we had an amazing season,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “Our seniors (Clara Caldwell and Leah Titus) gave us great leadership throughout the playoffs and really helped build the program. It’s going to be a huge challenge filling the void left by them.”
Oral Roberts University signee Emily Robinson had 25 points. Leah Titus was the lone Lady Trojan in double figures with 10 points.
The game was a physical one with the officials allowing the teams to be aggressive on defense.
OBA was only 15 of 52 from the field for 28.8%. OBA was 10 of 24 in the first half in trailing only 24-23 at halftime. The Lady Trojans were only five of 28 for 17.9% in the second half. OBA was two of 14 from three-point range for 14.3% — one of five in the first half and one of nine the second half.
OBA had held Caddo scoreless for the first four minutes of the game with Titus scoring five, Conley Cayot three and Brianna Colby two. Caddo rallied to cut the lead to 15-11 after the first period.
“We couldn’t get anything to fall in the second half,” Roth said. “They played tough defense and we may have forced some shots. We came out with a lot of energy and passion. Leah Titus took over well. We were pretty even the second quarter but the shots stopped falling the second half.”
Caddo was only 18 of 45 from the field for 40% and three of 11 from three for 27.3%. The Lady Bruins were only nine of 25 from the field in the first half and nine of 20 after intermission.
OBA’s last lead was 23-22 after Colby scored on a second chance play with 2:15 left in the first half. There were three ties in the third period: 26-26, 28-28 and 30-30.
Caddo steadily pulled away in the fourth period with a 5-0 spurt to open the quarter to go up 39-32. The Trojans cut the lead to four twice (39-35 and 41-37). OBA did not score after a follow shot by Titus made it 41-37 with 2:27 left.
OBA will graduate three seniors — Caldwell, Titus and Emma Butler.
Caddo will play the Riverside-Vanoss winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Riverside and Vanoss tipped off 30 minutes after a scheduled 9 p.m. tipoff because of problems with the scoreboard.
No. 1-ranked Seiling routed Quinton, 76-40, in the first game behind Kenly Gore’s 17 points and 16 from Teagan Hamar. Okarche outlasted Cyril, 60-55, behind 20 points from Emma Stone and 17 from Tyson Enders.
Seiling will face Okarche at Noon Friday. The game will be broadcast over KCRC (1390 AM).
Lomega (27-2), last year’s state runner-up, will face Calvin (23-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round Class B game at the Arena. That game will be broadcast by KCRC (1390 AM).
Lomega has won 14 of its last 15. The Lady Raiders are seeking their 15th state title.
