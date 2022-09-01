A week after narrowly escaping with a 28-26 win over Covington-Douglas, Timberlake showed why they are the top-ranked team in class C with a 68-18 win over Ringwood.
After the narrow win in week zero, it was time Timberlake to refocus, coach Brian Severin said.
“We were a lot more focused and our effort was better," he said. "We had a harder practice this week and I think it got their attention and woke them up.
Severin knows the team has a ways to go, but doesn't want to peak too early
"We still have room to improve," he said. "You don't want to play your bet at this time of the season. We had too man turnovers tonight and that's something we need to work on.”
Two of those turnovers came via Avery Wallace interceptions. The Timberlake QB also threw for four touchdowns also, completing five of his nine passes for 206 yards. Wallace also ran for 63 yards
Three Timberlake players had rushing scores, Carter Sands, Merric Judd and Jadon Adkisson. Sands and Judd both ran for over 50 yards.
Judd also led the team in receiving with four receptions for 127 yards and three scores. Judd also added an interception on defense.
Blake Choate added a special teams touchdown for Timberlake on a kick return.
The game was the first for new Ringwood coach Eric Bradley.
Ringwood was led by Jaxon Meyer who completed 10 of 20 passes for 104 yards and an interception. Alex Gonzalez led Ringwood with 140 yards rushing and all three Ringwood scores.
Logan Palmer had both interceptions.
Timberlake is 2-0 hosts Waukomis next. Ringwood is 0-1 and is at Covington-Douglas next.
