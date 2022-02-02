Enid coach Trent Holland might have had an understatement after the Plainsmen wrestlers were shut out by No. 1-ranked Stillwater, 78-0 Tuesday night.
“They have a lot of tough kids,’’ Holland said.
The Pioneers had 13 falls or tech falls or forfeits. Enid 220-pounder Carlos Alvarado avoided giving up bonus points, falling to Cam Johnson, 8-6.
Holland, though, was not discouraged as his team fell to a final dual record of 7-9.
“We went out and competed,’’ he said. “One thing that I liked about our guys that in several matches we took the first shot, we just didn’t finish it. But I liked our fight. We will be needing to see more of that with the regionals and state coming up. We will work hard to get better.’’
The Plainsmen are scheduled to go to the Glenpool Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Holland said he hopes the Plainsmen can get it in because they need to see Eastern competition for the regionals, especially Sand Springs, whom they haven’t seen this season.
The Junior High All-State Tournament will be held at the State Fair Arena this weekend, weather permitting.
