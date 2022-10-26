Chisholm’s boys enter the Class 3A state cross country championships Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe with confidence and the No. 1-ranking.
The Longhorns won a pre-state meet at Santa Fe with a comfortable margin (62) over No. 3 Rejoice Christian (78), No. 2 Regent Prep (85) and No. 4 Holland Hall (107) with five runners in the top 25 — Malachi Hisey, fourth, 17:37.20; Hayden Harmon, ninth, 17:55.14; Karsen Hennigh, 15th, 18:13.12; Elijah Pounds, 19th, 18:26.28; and Auden Burd, 22nd, 18:30.70.
“We have prepared well and we’re ready for it,’’ said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “This is the one that we have been looking forward to. Our goals have been to do this (win) at the state meet. We have been headed in this direction all year. It’s the reason we go.’’
The win at Santa Fe was the turning point of the season. Chisholm had finished behind No. 6 Jones.
“That gave us a lot of confidence,’’ Coleman said. “We know we won’t have to do anything different this time. We just have to go and run like we have been. If we do that good things will happen.’’
The Longhorns’ depth has been the key. Chisholm had four runners in the top 10 (Hisey, No. 1; Harmon, No. 6; Pounds, No. 9 and Burd, No. 10) in winning last week’s regional at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
“Only one guy wins the race,’’ Coleman said. “It’s not like basketball where two or three guys can score most of the points. You have to have everybody running well. Even if your No. 6 and No. 7 (Trenton Chelsic and Rylan Burrell) can beat someone else’s No. 4 or No. 5, it will add points to their (opposition) score and help you finish even better. If we have five in the top 20 or 25, we will have a good chance to win. We just want to compete well and let the chips fall where they may.’’
The Longhorns have had a resurgence after finishing 10th and 14th the past two years at state. Hennigh, Hisey and Burrell were the only runners who competed in last year’s state meet.
“We have gotten better as the season has gone on,’’ Coleman said. “Some of the guys who didn’t run last year decided to come out. Most of them had experience.’’
Hennigh, who plays football, had a slight injury in the Longhorns’ 7-0 win over Blackwell last Friday. That affected him some in the regionals as he was 33rd in 20:36.78.
The football team plays Perry on Thursday night this week, which will give Hennigh an extra day to rest and recover.
“He should be back in tow,’’ Coleman said. “We back off a little in our training this week.’’
Coleman said one key will be the start with 120 runners battling for position in a tight spot.
“That might be the biggest factor in the whole race,’’ he said.
The Lady Longhorns, who were second to Alva in regionals, will be at full strength with Emma Smith being available.
She will be joined by Addison Pecha, Lauren Nelson, Emma Green, Chloe Frye, Josslyn McDaniel and Emily Nelson.
The CHS girls were eighth at the pre-state when they were without Pecha, who was on the rodeo circuit. Pecha was third at regionals with Lauren Nelson 10th and Green 13th.
“The girls have improved throughout the year and we’re looking forward to a good finish,’’ Coleman said. “We can finish in the top six (Chisholm is ranked No. 13) and maybe a little higher if we have a good day. We have been running with Alva (No. 5) and Hennessey (No. 6). If we can stay with them, we’ll be in the mix.’’
Regent Prep is a strong favorite to win the team title, Coleman said, followed by Adair and Kiefer.
Alva had three runners in the top 15 in winning the regional — Lakin Gaddy, second; Channing Ferguson, eighth; and Kylie Adair, No. 16.
Daxton Williams, who was seventh in the boys race, should be a contender for individual top 10 to 15 honors.
Hennessey was led by Jocelyn Matousek’s 13th-place finish at regionals, finishing third.
The 3A girls race will start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:45. The awards ceremony is set for 3:30.
In 2A, Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys will be riding the momentum of a third-place finish at regionals. The Trojans (131) were third at the pre-state meet behind Hooker (20) and Wright Christian (105)
The Trojans will go with a lineup of Brendon Tubbs, Graydon Bruyn, Samuel Cooper, Wyatt Holden, Asher Hopper, Jacob Buller and Creighton Hofen. Cooper was OBA’s highest finisher at pre-state, finishing 22nd.
Tubbs, who was slowed by a knee injury earlier this season, was the Trojans’ highest finisher at regionals taking 17th while Bruyn was 20th and Cooper 22nd.
“We have pulled together as a team,’’ said OBA coach Daniel Cummings. “It’s been fun watching them. I’m really proud to see Brendon Tubbs do so well after missing half the season. I think we will do great as a team.’’
OBA is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, but Cummings said “anything is possible.’’
“I like to see the boys experience what usually happens at state where they shave off a bunch of time,’’ Cummings said. “If we do that, we could end up in a good position. If we hit our PRs (personal records), I would be pretty happy. I just want us to run hard and compete.’’
Timberlake, the defending 2A state champion, is ranked No, 5, but the Tigers were sixth at regionals with Payton Glenn (18th) and Alec Ullrich (21st) being the highest finisher.
Brayden Cowan of Watonga, Diego Lopez of Okeene, Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter and Will Johnson of Covington-Douglas will be competing as individuals.
Cherokee’s girls are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. They were seventh at the pre-state with top runner Abby Guffy taking fifth. Guffy was third in regionals individually.
Fairview’s girls were fourth at regionals and are ranked No. 14 statewide. Kayde Archer was the Yellowjackets’ highest finisher in regionals taking 28th.
Deer Creek-Lamont’s girls qualified for state by finishing seventh at the Checotah regional. Jael Lowery was the Lady Eagles’ highest finisher taking 10th.
Three area runners — Okeene’s Katelyn Penner, Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Maddy Lockhart and Watonga’s Reese Coleman will be competing as individuals. All three were in the top 10 at pre-state — Penner, second; Coleman, fourth and Lockhart, 10th.
The 2A girls race will be run at 11:45 a.m., followed by the 2A boys at 12:15. The awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m.
Kingfisher’s girls, ranked No. 7, will be competing for the 4A title at 1 p.m.
The Lady Jackets were second at regionals behind No. 5 Byng. Scout Snodgrass, seventh and Harper Evans, eighth, were in the top 10 individually,
Gold medals will be awarded to the top five finishers in each class. The next five will receive silver medals. The next five will receive bronze medals.
Individual medals will be awards to members on the top three team finishers.
