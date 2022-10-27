The new Advance Soccer Complex will play host to the men’s and women’s NJCAA Region 2 soccer tournaments this weekend.
The women will kick off action on Thursday, as the fourth seed Eastern Oklahoma will play the fifth seed Murray State. At 2:30 p.m., third seed Rose State will play sixth seed Rich Mountain.
The men will begin Friday with top seed Eastern Oklahoma playing fourth seed Murray State at 11:30 a.m. second seed Rose State will play third seed Rich Mountain at 6 Friday.
NOC Tonkawa’s women’s team will begin play as the second seed at 3:30 p.m. Friday, while women’s top see Seminole State begin play at 9 a.m. Friday.
While the complex is not completed yet, there will be bleachers for fans and concessions. Entry is $5 per day for adults and any children under 12 are free. Entry is on the north side, said Director Mike Steinke.
There is some local flavor in the tournament. Rose State has two players from Enid, on the men’s team, freshman Luke Taylor and on the women’s team, sophomore Taylor Schlecht.
NOC Tonkawa also has sophomore Mia Yerian from Enid High School.
