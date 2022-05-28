Enid News & Eagle
Florida State College Jacksonville and Phoenix College kicked off the first day of NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series action Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
FSCJ starter Daniel Gaviria brought his best stuff against Phoenix’s Jayse Burkett. Gaviria pitched a nine-inning gem in shutting out Phoenix, 4-0. FSCJ got all over Burkett, running up his pitch count over 6.2 innings. Burkett gave up three runs.
The BlueWave got RBI from Hunter Bradshaw, Jack Gidcumb, Cam Wademan and Xavier Cintron.
“It was a very impressive game from Daniel,” said FSCJ coach Brad Frick. “He has been doing that for us since March and for him to keep doing it at each stage has been phenomenal.”
FSCJ will play top-seeded Pearl River Sunday at 1 p.m. Phoenix is one loss from elimination and will play Frederick Sunday at 10 a.m.
LANSING 13,
FREDERICK 2
For most of the game between Lansing and Frederick, it looked like it would be a one-run game. That all changed in the later innings. Lansing was up 2-1 heading to the sixth inning when the Stars’ offense exploded. Over the remaining four innings, Lansing scored 11 runs.
“We believe in trusting the process,” said Lansing coach Steven Cutter. “We are in a cold weather state, so in the winter we can only hit. It’s one of the staples of our team.”
Lansing was led by Brendan Ham, a second-year freshman who had five RBI, and starting pitcher Grant Dittmer, who improved to 10-0 on the season. Dittmer tossed seven innings, allowing eight hits and just two runs. Dittmer also struck out nine.
Frederick starter Danny Leo went six innings, allowing nine hits and five runs.
MERCER 15, MURRAY STATE 6
No. 10 seed Mercer (N.J.) Community College got a 15-6 run-rule victory over No. 7 seed Murray State in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Jarrett May drove in five runs with a three-run homer that highlighted a four-run first inning and a two-RBI double that was one of the big blows in a seven-run fourth which broke a 4-4 tie.
The Vikings pounded out 15 hits to raise their record to 35-18 coming into a 7:15 p.m. game against No. 2 seed Madison on Sunday. The Aggies, 35-25, will meet the Kirkwood at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
“We have been hitting the ball really well the last two weeks in the postseason,” said Vikings coach Fred Carella. “When you come here, you want to make sure that you belong. Getting a good win like this has a good feel to it.”
May tied a school record with his 17th homer in the first. He scored three runs.
Mercer was able to take advantage of five Aggie errors. They got enough for the run rule (eight after five) after scoring three runs in the seventh without a hit.
Jake Kimiec had a two-RBI triple and Zach Zuchowski had a two-RBI single in the fourth. Jose Diaz scored three times. Matt Ervolina, Xavier Delgado and Kmiec scored twice.
The Aggies were limited to six hits by Mercer pitchers James Costanzo, Ryan Conover and Andrew Luizak. Luizak retired all four batters he faced.
Carella said Brett Mutz will start on the mound against Madison.
HEARTLAND 8, KIRKWOOD 0
On day one of the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series, Heartland and Kirkwood capped off a day of exciting action.
Heartland, behind starter Reese Dutton took care of business in a run-rule victory, 8-0 in eight innings.
Dutton went 7.2 innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine Kirkwood batters. Towards the end of Dutton's start, he began to walk more batters, a sign to Heartland coach Chris Razo that it was time to go to the bullpen with the bases loaded.
"As good as his performance was, Dutton walked people at the end there," Razo said. "That's not what he does but you could tell the day got to him. It was a long day in the heat and he ran out of gas."
The win for Heartland gives the Hawks a day off Sunday, awaiting the winner of No. 2 Madison vs. No. 10 Mercer County on Sunday.
"A win like this always sets the tone," Razo said. "You want to get the first win so you don't go backwards in the bracket with the way it's set up. Taking that first win is important to set the tone."
Heartland got two RBI from Jeremy Figueroa on a home run in the bottom of the fourth. Ben Hartl also had a solo homer. Bobby Atkinson, Bryce Brown and Mason Sawyer also drove in runs
Kirkwood starter Jake Mattaidess went four innings giving up seven hits and five runs. He also struck out three and walked three.
While Heartland gets a day off, Kirkwood will be back at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday at 4 p.m. to play No.7 Murray State, the loser of that game will be eliminated.
Sunday’s Schedule:
10 a.m. — No. 9 Phoenix (0-1) vs. No. 4 Frederick (0-1). The loser will be eliminated. The winner will play Monday.
1 p.m. — No. 1 Pearl River (0-0) vs. No. 8 Florida State-Jacksonville (1-0). The winner plays Monday vs. Lansing, the loser plays Monday vs. the Phoenix/Frederick winner.
4 p.m. — No. 7 Murray State (0-1) vs. Kirkwood loser. The loser is eliminated.
7:15 p.m. — No. 2 Madison (0-0) vs. No. 10 Mercer (1-0). The winner plays the Heartland the loser plays Monday.
Information for this story by sports editor Reese Becker and contributor Bruce Campbell.
