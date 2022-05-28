Florida State Jacksonville and Phoenix College kicked off the first day of NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series action Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
FSCJ starter Daniel Gaviria brought his best stuff against Phoenix’s Jayse Burkett. Gaviria pitched a nine-inning gem in shutting out Phoenix, 4-0. FSJC got all over Burkett, running up his pitch count over 6.2 innings. Burkett gave up three runs.
The BlueWave got RBI from Hunter Bradshaw, Jack Gidcumb, Cam Wademan and Xavier Cintron.
“It was a very impressive game from Daniel,” said FSCJ coach Brad Frick. “He has been doing that for us since March and for him to keep doing it at each stage has been phenomenal.
FSCJ will play top seeded Pearl River Sunday at 1 p.m. Phoenix is one loss from elimination and will play Frederick Sunday at 10 a.m.
LANSING 13, FREDERICK 2
For most of the second game between Lansing and Frederick, it looked like it would be a one-run game. That all changed in the later innings. Lansing was up 2-1 heading to the sixth inning when the Stars' offense exploded. Over the remaining four innings, Lansing scored 11 runs.
"We believe in trusting the process," said Lansing coach Steven Cutter. "We are in a cold weather state, so in the winter we can only hit. It's one of the staples of our team."
Lansing was led by Brendan Ham, a second-year freshman who had five RBI, and starting pitcher Grant Dittmer, who improved to 10-0 on the season. Dittmer tossed seven innings, allowing eight hits and just two runs. Dittmer also struck out nine.
Frederick starter Danny Leo went six innings, allowing nine hits and five runs.
MERCER 15, MURRAY STATE 6
No. 10 seed Mercer (N.J.) Community College’s got a 15-6 run-rule victory over No. 7 seed Murray State in the first round of the NJCAA Division II World Series Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Jarrett May drove in five runs with a three-run homer that highlighted a four-run first inning and a two-RBI double that was one of the big blows in a seven-run fourth which broke a 4-4 tie.
The Vikings pounded out 15 hits to raise their record to 35-18 coming into a 1 p.m. game against top-seeded Pearl River (Miss.) Community College Sunday. The Aggies, 35-25, will meet the Heartland-Kirkwood loser at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
“We have been hitting the ball really well the last two weeks in the postseason," said Vikings coach Fred Carella. "When you come here, you want to make sure that you belong. Getting a good win like this has a good feel to it."
May tied a school record with his 17th homer in the first. He scored three runs.
Mercer was able to take advantage of five Aggie errors. They got enough for the run rule (eight after five) after scoring three runs in the seventh without a hit.
Jake Kimiec had a two-RBI triple and Zach Zuchowski had a two-RBI single in the fourth. Jose Diaz scored three times. Matt Ervolina, Xavier Delgado and Kmiec scored twice.
The Aggies were limited to six hits by Mercer pitchers James Costanzo, Ryan Conover and Andrew Luizak. Luizak retired all four batters he faced.
Carella said Brett Mutz will start on the mound against Pearl River.
The final game on day one between Heartland and Kirkwood began at 8:30 p.m. For a full recap of that late game, check www.EnidNews.com
Sunday's Schedule:
10 a.m. — No. 9 Phoenix (0-1) vs. No. 4 Frederick (0-1). The loser will be eliminated. The winner will play Monday.
1 p.m. — No. 1 Pearl River (0-0) vs. No. 8 Florida State-Jacksonville (1-0). The winner plays Monday vs. Lansing, the loser plays Monday vs. the Phoenix/Frederick winner.
4 p.m. — No. 7 Murray State (0-1) vs. Kirkwood/Heartland loser. The loser is eliminated.
7:15 p.m. — No. 2 Madison (0-0) vs. No. 10 Mercer (1-0). The winner plays the Heartland/Kirkwood winner, the loser plays Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.