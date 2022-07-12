On Monday, the National Federation of State High School Associations issued a variety of rule changes pertaining to high school baseball.
Among them was the repeal of its prohibition on players wearing jewelry during play.
“The game of baseball has evolved and players have demonstrated that wearing a bracelet or a necklace does not impede their ability to play or increase any risk to themselves or their opponents,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.
“When we discussed it at the Summer Conference, the consensus of the states indicated that it would be good for high school baseball to make those changes,” said Grant Gower, the Baseball Administrator for the OSSAA. “ I agree that it would be acceptable in Oklahoma as well.”
“I’m pretty old school,” said Garrett Powell, the head coach at Timberlake. “I don’t wear jewelry and never have, but it seems that over the last five years it has become more important to kids. If it doesn’t hurt them, it doesn’t bother me.”
“I don’t think it’s a rule that will drive kids to wear it,” said OBA baseball coach James Cheatham. “Kids want to wear more jewelry and want it to be seen, so the committee is changing a little. Their focus should be and usually is safety. As long as it isn’t a safe issue it is something that comes and goes.”
This is one of several rules that was changed. Another included defining a “lodged ball” as a ball that remains on the playing field, but becomes wedged, stuck, lost or unreachable, causing it to stop abruptly or not fall or roll immediately.
A ruling on pitching was also handed down stating “to only use the pivot foot to determine whether a pitcher is delivering a pitch from the wind-up or set position. “Previously, the position of both feet on the pitcher’s plate determined either the wind-up or set positions, prohibiting a “hybrid” position where the pivot foot was in the wind-up position and the non-pivot foot was in the set position.”
“This is just going to allow pitching to be better,” said Enid coach Brad Gore.
Eye shields attached to a catcher’s mask after manufacture are also prohibited. There will also be official signal changes but those were not outlined.
