After an action-packed volleyball season in the area, it’s time to name the all-area all-star team as voted on by News & Eagle staff and local coaches.
No player was named a unanimous selection, but four area players received four of five votes.
For OBA, Emma Butler and Mary O’Neill received four votes each.
Butler, a senior played in 30 matches this season and was named to the Red Carpet Rendezvous all-tournament and the Verdigris Invitational all-tournament teams.
Butler led the area with 24.0 assists per match and had 1.1 blocks per match, 9.4 digs per match, 6.2 aces per match and 2.2 blocks per match.
O’Neill also played in 30 matches. O’Neill, also a senior, had 10.1 kills per match and 13.2 digs per match.
OBA’s Clara Caldwell also made the team with three votes. Caldwell came back from injury late in the season and played in nine matches. She had 12.4 kills per match and 13.2 digs per match
Enid’s Lauren Powell had four votes.
Powell had 205 kills this season with 71 aces, 334 assists and 136 digs.
Also making the team was freshman Taylor Woods. Woods got three votes and had 148 kills, four aces, 12 assists and 35 digs.
Chisholm’s Callie Helterbrand had 176 digs and an 86% passing efficiency. She also had 46 aces off serves.
Also making the team from Chisholm was Laiken Hackett. Hackett, a senior had 287 kills, 134 digs, 37 aces off serves and an 85% passing efficiency .
Honorable mentions with two votes were OBA’s Brianna Colby, Enid’s Sumi Zhuang, Addison Polesky and Avery Sampson.
Chisholm’s Allie Edwards and Madeline Peace each got a vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.