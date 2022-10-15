Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.