Mady Withey came to Enid High School in the spring of 2021 when her dad was moved to Vance Air Force Base. Now, a year later, she is proving to be a key for the Pacers while her dad is halfway around the world.
“It’s really sad,” said Withey on her dad’s deployment to Kuwait. “He taught me most everything I know about softball. Coach Jensen has taught me quite a bit also.”
“This is her first year of slow-pitch with us, coming in from Colorado,” said Enid coach Brad Gore.
Withey, in her first season of slow-pitch, is hitting for a .502 average and has 36 hits this season.
“I’m not sure yet what I want to do for college,” said Withey. “I have an offer from Connors State and some visits lined up, but I’m not sure yet.”
Withey has hit three homers and driven in 31 runs this season as the Pacers are 17-8.
“It’s so different,” Withey said of the differences between the spring slow-pitch season and the fall fast-pitch season. “Everyone thinks it’s not that hard and you can just flip a switch, but it’s really kind of difficult.”
“She has been a great addition,” Gore said. “Whenever you get someone moving in like that you are thrilled. She can play multiple positions and hits in the middle of the order. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Withey’s dad is about halfway through his deployment.
“Her dad is big in her life and that’s tough for any child or family,” Gore said. “I don’t think it’s easy for them, but they are a strong family and I know they can’t wait for him to be back.”
