It should be no surprise that new Hennessey quarterback Gunnar Holder feels at home with the Eagles after transferring from Chisholm last spring.
Holder is a Hennessey native having attended public school there until the fifth grade.
Holder grew up playing EJRT football with his new teammates before moving into the Chisholm district. He would throw passes to them on frequent visits back to Hennessey.
“They have really accepted me,” Holder said. “This is my home. They need me to play. I know these guys. I depend on them every day. It will be a fun time throwing to these guys.”
While familiar with his teammates, the passing camp and other team camps gave him an opportunity to further prove himself.
“That was important … to come out here and perform at the ability that I know I can to show these kids that I can play coming out from a different school,” Holder said. “It definitely was an opportunity.”
Holder harbors no grudges toward Chisholm and said there was no trash talking when the two teams went against each other at Enid High’s passing camp Wednesday.
“I have nothing but respect towards their coaches and their team,” he said. “I don’t wish them any harm. It was just the best thing for me to come back here.”
Holder, in his two varsity seasons at Chisholm, saw the Longhorns go 1-19, including a 63-0 loss to Hennessey in 2022.
“That was definitely tough for me to work as hard as I do and not win,” he said. “Having these guys to throw to, I know we will definitely win some games. Our linemen are very scary. I’m excited.”
He will be throwing to proven receivers Weston Smith, Kevin Trillo, Jacob Johns, David Gonzales and Jessin Hardin. Returning linemen Kason Copeland, Gunner Carthel, Ricky Perez and Eric Rojo give him some more security.
“All across the board, we’re going to be very stout,” Holder said.
Holder will be counted on to replace Titan Hix, who moved to Locust Grove with his father Paul, who took the Eagles to a 7-4 record last season, falling to Chandler 48-16 in the first round of the playoffs.
The younger Hix was voted by area coaches to the News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma team after completing 168 of 307 passes for 2,536 yards and 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for a team-high 1,052 yards and 18 touchdowns.
At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Holder doesn’t pretend to be Hix’s clone.
“I really don’t have any pressure succeeding him,” Holder said. “His style and my style are pretty different. I’m not 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. I will go with what I have and do the best that I can.”
Holder has bonded with new coach Mark Cox, who coached at Hennessey as an assistant before going to Okeene first as the head football coach and then an administrator.
“I’m grateful for God’s blessing to play for coach Cox and have the opportunity that I have to play,” Holder said. “I just love his offense. The past couple of years I haven’t had an opportunity to stay and bond with a coach (CHS had three coaches from 2020-22) and get into an offense. I like his offense and what he is doing. We have been doing adjusting, but I know by the time I’ll be graduating we will be doing some damage.”
He doesn’t see himself as either a passer or runner first.
“I think I can do it all,” Holder said. “Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do. I’ll take whatever the defense gives me. If they are giving me the run, I’ll run. If they are giving me the pass, I’ll pass. I do whatever it takes to win.”
Holder doesn’t see his size as a negative. His role models — Joe Burrow, Dillon Gabriel and Kyler Murray — are quarterbacks of similar size.
“I model my game after them,” Holder said. “It’s getting to be more and more normal to be a short quarterback. I don’t have any issues seeing over the lines or over the defense. I really think I have scrambling abilities to get away from the rush.”
Holder has no specific individual goals, other than to win. He is a student of the game, studying game film on a regular basis.
“I just want to play to the very best of my ability,” Holder said. “I think at the end of the season when you look at my statistics, you will see a bunch of rushing and passing touchdowns. I do have some in-game goals that I shoot for every game.”
Holder wants to play at the next level and hopes to coach when his playing days end.
Cox has liked what he’s seen of Holder so far.
“Gunnar has made a lot of progress from the start of the summer to the present,” he said. “We have some good weapons around him. I’m excited for the season for sure. He is a good addition to our crew.”
Holder’s name even sounds like a football player.
“People remember me for my name,” he said.
