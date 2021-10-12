The Pacers volleyball team has been through an interesting week, after learning that head coach Michael Nelson was stepping down as head coach on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the day before the team was set to play in the conference tournament.
At the Big 8 tournament, Enid knocked off Putnam City and Putnam City North, before eventually falling in the championship to Choctaw, 2-0. Then, the team traveled to Edmond to play Edmond Deer Creek in the regular season finale, losing 3-0.
Now, with four days to prepare, the Pacers will look to put together a similar run at the regional tournament in Broken Arrow on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“Right now we’re just trying to stay un-distracted,” said interim head coach Gabe Watts, who had previously been working as an assistant coach, as well as the head coach of the JV team. “This whole coaching change came at a really wild time for us right before conference.
“It’s just trying to keep them focused and not worry about any of the outside distractions that you might have. I just told them early on that I’m not gonna do anything drastic, they know the game and they know what they need to do and that’s go out there and compete, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Nelson was hired as the Enid High School head coach in February 2020, having previously coached at the middle school and junior varsity level in Enid. Nelson said the move to step down was “a family decision” and that he will remain at Enid Public Schools.
“We want what’s best for our coaches and the decision was made by the coach … what’s best for our teams is to have coaches that are there and fully bought-in,” Enid athletic director Billy Tipps said. “Sometimes personal things come up that take precedent in people’s lives, it was kind of one of those situations and we want to do what’s best for the program and also for the coaches when we can.”
Watts will lead the Pacers through the remainder of the season, and the decision on who will become the next head coach moving forward will come some time after that.
Nelson, though, had no problem sharing who his top candidate would be.
“I’m really hoping that (Watts) proceeds me as the head coach of the program, he’s a good guy,” he said.
The Pacers will face 6A No. 7 Broken Arrow in the first game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The Tigers (22-10) enter the match having won four of their last five with all of those coming against teams ranked in the top-12 in Class 6A or Class 5A.
Enid hasn’t been able to meet its expectations this season, but has had some bright spots, such as the finishing runner-up in the conference tournament.
“These seniors (Kelsie Teply, Faith Tommy, Callie Van Meter and Haylee Jackson) … it might be their last game. It might not have been the season that we wanted originally with our record, but I just want them to go out there and compete, and leave it all out there on the court,” Watt said.
If they win, the Pacers will play the winner of 6A No. 10 Union and Northwest Classen.
