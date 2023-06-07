WAUKOMIS — Karl Butt sees a seamless transition from assistant to head girls basketball coach at Pioneer High School.
Butt, who had been at Pioneer for two years, recently was promoted to succeed Haylie Wilczek, who stepped down to spend more time with her family.
“I’m excited,” Butt said. “It’s comforting that I know most of the kids, and they know me. It’s a huge plus knowing their personalities. Being around them before gives me a huge head start.”
He will be in a different role as the head coach.
“As an assistant, you are more of the pick-me-up or cheerleader,” he said. “You’re not the one that establishes the expectations or the rules. The head coach is more of a leader and disciplinarian.”
Butt was the head girls coach at Crescent for 11 years before coming to Pioneer. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and had attended Southwestern Oklahoma State and Mid-America Christian before. He played a year at Mid-America Christian.
“I just hope I can continue what she (Wilczek) started,” Butt said. “I loved working for her. She just needed to spend more time with family things. We may be a little different, but at the end of the day we have the same philosophy.”
He sees himself as a players coach.
“Behind closed doors I might be a little more intense, but when I’m on the bench I’m not going to get in somebody’s face 24/7,” he said. “I didn’t respond too well to that as a player.
“These kids are great to be around. I’m not worried about stepping into something with a little bit of drama. It’s good top to bottom.”
Butt will have the challenge of some low numbers and inexperience. The Lady Mustangs return only one starter, junior Sarah Reichle, from a team that lost in the first round of the district tournament.
“It will be a process,” Butt said. “Don’t get me wrong. We got some kids coming in that will help. Give it a year or two and we’ll be just as good, if not better. They are a competitive group and fun to be around. They are always joking and goofing around. They are a good group of kids.”
Butt hopes he can play an up-tempo style that “tries to run and never let the foot off the gas,” but he will adjust his style to his players.
Freshman-to-be Kendra Bishop is a promising player.
With only eight players, he will have some restrictions.
“We’ll probably have to do less team stuff and more individual stuff, which is good,” Butt said. “We may have to recruit some JV boys or some junior high girls to get up and down the floor more often. It’s going to be all hands on deck.”
The Lady Mustangs hosted a team camp last week and will be going to one at Pond Creek-Hunter June 12-13.
“It was a good, competitive camp,” Butt said. “We had our struggles but not having put in any offense or defense yet or new plays, it was good.”
Butt doesn’t have any specific goals for the 2023-24 season exept for the Lady Mustangs to play hard.
“We just want to be competitive where regardless of the outcome our kids are building a future where they compete every minute,” he said. “If you do that, the wins and losses tak e care of themselves.”
Butt will remain as a junior high fast-pitch coach and assistant high school fast-pitch coach, basically seeing the same kids he coaches in basketball.
Butt grew up in Felt where his Panhandle roots remain.
“I think it’s a little different type of person that comes out of there,” he said. “I love this part of the state. The western-type schools fit me well.”
He and his wife, Danielle, have a daughter, Everly, and a son, Bradley. His hobbies are spending time with the family.
