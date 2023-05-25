WAUKOMIS — The good news for Pioneer’s football team as they go through spring practice this week is the Mustangs have 31 players out, an unusually large number for a Class B school.
The Mustangs may need all the numbers they can get as they have to replace a senior class which went 35-15 over their careers, and three of which — Caden Humphries (Southern Nazarene), Rowdy Hoy (Northwestern Oklahoma State) and Sean Rich (Oklahoma State) — are going to be playing in college this fall.
“We have a lot of kids playing in spots they haven’t played before,” said Mustangs head coach Gus Overstreet. “It’s going to be exciting to see how they grow up … we have a lot of spots to fill … right now it’s a bunch of learning.”
Pioneer has concentrated on conditioning the first three days following guidelines by Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association of being limited to shorts and helmets.
They can put on shoulder pads the next few days. They have been able to use the blocking and tackling sleds.
Overstreet will have a better evaluation of where Pioneer may be at when they go to team camp at Cherokee next Wednesday. They will be in shoulder pads but not full uniform. A ball carrier can’t be taken to the ground.
They will be joined at the camp among others by Cherokee, Pond Creek-Hunter and Medford. It will be filmed for evaluation purposes.
He has liked his team’s enthusiasm and attitude so far.
“I’ve really been pleased with our freshmen group,” Overstreet said. “I’m proud of what they are doing. We will find out what our new kids are made of when they get hit in the jaw a couple of times.”
Overstreet singled out the leadership of Remi Stephens, Marcus Tolbert, Anthony Rivera, Robert Ballard and Christian Morrow. He said they are his eyes and ears about critiquing others.
“The kids will listen to what they say,” Overstreet said. “They are making sure the kids get here on time.”
Overstreet isn’t necessarily concerned about the lack of experience, pointing out Jaycob Munholland — who hadn’t played since the eighth grade — did a solid job as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback last fall.
“If you’re successful at one sport (Munholland as a baseball player), you can carry that into another sport,” Overstreet said.
Munholland’s replacement right now is “open for committee.”
Among the candidates are Nathan Dickson, Austin Mari, Broox Milacek, Ziah Faw Faw and Cole Frable.
“Everything is up for grabs right now,” Overstreet said. “There are no guaranteed spots. You have to work for it and want it. We’re going to find out who really wants it. We’re trying to find somebody to take command of the offense.
“When we go to camp, we won’t have a starting rotation. We’re going to be looking at a lot of kids. Nobody wins at team camp. Right now, we’re figuring out who can play.”
Replacing Humphries, who rushed for more than 3,100 yards last season, won’t be as easy.
“I don’t know if you can replace someone like Caden,” Overstreet said. “That’s big shoes to fill.”
Morrow scored eight touchdowns last season as a junior, and Branson Doyle scored one touchdown on a 42-yard run. Doyle is being looked at fullback, tight end, linebacker and cornerback.
Hoy was the District B-7 defensive player of the year. Overstreet said he was confident Stephens and Tolbert will step up to fill the leadership void as well as Ballard, a fullback-linebacker. Hoy was Humphries’ lead blocker.
Pioneer won’t have the size it had last year in the line with the graduation of the 275-pound Rich, Cody Moody and Erik Alatorre, but players like Rivera, Stephens and Tolbert will make the line more agile and mobile than it was a year ago, Overstreet said.
“Andrew has really stepped up and taken the younger linemen underneath his wing,” Overstreet said.
After the team camp, the Mustangs will lift weights three times a week at 6 a.m. Spring practices have started at 7 a.m.
“We’re trying to get them mentally tough,” Overstreet said. “Anybody can get up later. We’re going to see who is disciplined enough to get up early and go to bed earlier.”
Pioneer has enough farm boys who are accustomed to being up at that hour, Overstreet said. It also allows the players to lift before going to summer jobs.
Overstreet has welcomed the cooler temperatures. The Mustangs enter the summer healthy.
While there will be a lot of new faces on the roster, the coaching staff is stable. Stetson Broce is back for his fourth season as Overstreet’s assistant. He supervises the weight training and is the offensive coordinator.
“I can’t brag enough about him,” Overstreet said. “He does a good job with the boys.”
