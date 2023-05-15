The first practice of the Cameron Conder era at Enid was Monday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Conder is looking to build on the success of a 6-6 team from last season that won a first round playoff game before getting beat by Bixby.
“I liked our energy, Conder said. “One thing we are going to hang our hat on is effort, energy and attitude.”
Those were all on display as the Plainsmen ran through plays, including an impressive catch by Karmello Washington on the sideline as he caught a pass against the boundary, over a defensive back for one of the highlight plays of the session.
“Karmello had an unbelievable catch, but we need to get his hands in shape. He missed a number of balls today, but that’s to be expected,” Conder said. “We haven’t caught a lot of passes. My quarterbacks are coming off a state championship run, baseball-wise, so we need to find some additional reps so we can get guys’ hands tuned up.”
While Conder described practice fast, he still emphasized that it will be even faster as the Plainsmen look to run at tempo.
“The kids were a little bit shocked. I think they thought I was lying to them, but we even slowed it down to a pace where we could manage,” he said. “We still got the reps we needed today.”
One popular formation for Conder’s offense will be “power” formations — a formation which uses linemen to double team on the play side. This is aimed at giving Enid a numbers advantage at the line of scrimmage.
Conder estimates the Plainsmen ran power upwards of 50 times. as well as throwing multiple screen passes to the perimeter of the field.
“Today was just a sample really of who we are, base offense-wise,” Conder said. “Tomorrow we will add a run scheme, a run-pass option and dropbacks.”
The players took to the offense well, he said.
“Players came up to me and said the offense was more simple than they thought it would be,” Conder said. “Staying simple helps us to move and line up fast, and that’s what we are shooting for.”
At quarterback, Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival were used in run plays to hand off the ball, but Israel Gonzales was the one throwing, as Conder wants to give Robinson and Percival some arm rest after the baseball season.
“I probably won’t let them throw the rest of this week, so we are trying to get them some mental reps,” Conde said. “I sent them down to work on inside runs to hand the ball off and get some calls and get them familiar with the process. We are a little bit different since we are going to play fast and get the play in, so they could get a hang of that. I was pleased that we had three guys and that Israel was able to manage the offense.”
Rick Luetjen is the new offensive line coach for the Plainsmen. The Enid alum is coming back to coach the Plainsmen after stops at Woodward and Hennessey.
Coach Luetjen comes with a lot of experience and won some championships and has the kids’ best interests at heart,” Conder said. “He coaches them tough and that’s what I want.”
He will also coach power lifting.
Another new coach is soon to be Enid grad Jayden Blunck, who will be helping out at safety.
“He is going to help Seth Ellison in the secondary,” Conder said. “I like to have young kids on my staff, so they can connect with the kids. I’m not as young as I used to be. We are going to be kid-friendly and build a program kids and parents can’t live without.”
