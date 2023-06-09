Tyler Dunham thought he had a job he could retire to when he accepted a job in the parts department at GEFCO.
“They had been around for 83 years,” he said.
Six months later, the company was sold. Dunham was offered a position by the new buyer to move to Texas, but declined.
That would begin his road, though, as the new golf coach at Enid High School.
He told his wife Brenna — an English teacher at EHS — at the dinner table he thought he could teach. Brenna agreed.
“She had all the faith in the world in her husband,” he said.
Dunham would be hired as a full-time sub in the spring of 2021 and would be hired as an English teacher at EHS. He would coach junior high basketball, boys JV soccer and softball before taking the golf job after the retirement of longtime coach David Lee this summer.
He said he has been “infatuated” with the game since receiving a set of clubs from his grandfather in Kiowa, Kan., when he was 14. Dunham spent time hitting balls at a one-hole driving range just outside of Kiowa.
“I’m excited to get into this sport that I love and pass on my knowledge to these kids,” he said. “It’s more than teaching the game of golf itself — it’s about the discipline it takes. I just want to make sure these kids are good stewards of the community. They are going to be in a position soon where they will have to make decisions that will affect their lives and the community. I want them to grow maturity-wise through this sport.”
Dunham brings a number of life experiences.
After high school, Dunham went to Sterling (Kan.) College on a basketball and soccer scholarship but left after a year.
“I didn’t think was for me,” Dunham said. “I was lost in the journey.”
He would go back to school at Fort Hays State but would leave again to work in retail management for five years. From there, he joined the Navy at age 25 and served eight years. Dunham did get his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays online while in the service.
Dunham eventually went from Virginia, back to Kiowa and eventually to Enid where he worked for New Holland Agriculture Equipment and Pope Distributing before going to GEFCO and then teaching.
“It’s been a lot of fun and challenging,” Dunham said. “I think the Enid school system is moving in the right direction. I’ve seen changes. I’ve seen the positive impact in setting kids up for success.”
His management experience in both business and the Navy gives him knowledge of team building.
“Golf is an individual sport, but I want them to focus and learn how we’re going to get better together,” he said. “We have a stud on the boys team (Mason Haley). We want to see what he can do to help the others get better. We not only want to grow as individuals but as a team.”
He wants to do in golf what he has done teaching in building relationships.
“I really feel comfortable in the classroom,” Dunham said. “I feel comfortable working with the kids. I never thought I would be here. I’m really excited for this opportunity. I learned through my experiences that if you work hard, good things will happen. I feel I’m a living testimony to that. I hope I can be doing this for the next 20 years we can built off that.”
Dunham met with Haley Thursday and will meet again with Haley and fellow senior-to-be Dawson Branstetter soon. He has met most of the girls through the summer pride weight program.
Haley and Branstetter are back from a team which has gone to state in back-to-back years. The girls lost only one starter.
Dunham has a good relationship with Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League, whom he has known and played with the last few years.
“We have built a good relationship,” he said. “We’ll see what we can do with these golfers.”
Dunham hopes to meet with Oakwood Country Club pro Tim Mendenhall soon.
He is working on his master’s at Northwestern Oklahoma State, where he is scheduled to receive his degree next spring. Brenna will be a physical education teacher at McKinley Elementary School.
