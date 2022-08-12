ENID, Okla. — Enid’s cross country teams will begin a new era Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, when Justin DeClerck and Mark Johnson make their debuts as the boys and girls coaches at the Enid Invitational at 9 a.m. on the NOC Enid (Northern Hills) golf course.
The Plainsmen and Pacers will be joined by Putnam City West and Clinton. The race will go 2 miles instead of the usual 3.1 miles. The JV girls will run first, followed by varsity girls, JV boys, varsity boys and middle school.
Both new coaches are EHS alums. Johnson is the son of EPS administrator Jane. DeClerck ran on the 2003 team that qualified for state.
“It means a lot to me,” DeClerck said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the program that gave me an opportunity to run in college at Cowley.”
“I love Enid,” said Johnson, who teams with brother Matt as EHS’ choral directors. “I love the type of people that live in Enid. I learned growing up that if you want something you have to work hard for it.’’
DeClerck, Enid’s middle school coach the last two years, will have no juniors or seniors in the lineup.
“I’m anxious to see how they will compete,’’ DeClerck said. “The boys are between 30 and 45 seconds faster than they were at this time last year. They have worked hard and have accepted every challenge we have given them. They are holding themselves to a high standard and holding each other to a high standard.’’
Blake Jensen (89th), Camryn Gantt (87th) and Hudson Plummer (99th) all ran at regionals a year ago when Enid placed 15th as a team. They are seeking to qualify for state for the first time since 2015.
“Our team goal is to get to state,’’ DeClerck said. “The good thing about this team is they all see each other as a family that’s all across the board, not just the top guys.
“We have been into our speed workouts the last two or three weeks and the boys have been flourishing in it. I think the season can be promising. We have established times in our time trials. We are keeping those in our sights and trying to improve from there.’’
DeClerck followed varsity from a distance a year ago. It was a learning year for the then freshmen.
“They have grown a lot in the last year,’’ he said. “That makes it a lot easier this year.’’
DeClerck is a former EHS runner.
The girls lineup will have four returnees from last year with Sarah Bonebreak, Brionna Clayton, Gabrielle Hunter and Loren Simpson ,as well as newcomers Camry Carmichael, Sophia Faulk and Katie Hopkinson. Senior Abigail Poggenpohl will be out of town Saturday but will be back for the Aug. 20 meet at Deer Creek-Edmond.
“I’m very excited,’’ Johnson said. “Our girls have really been committed. I’m very proud of how they have come together as a team and the work they have put in. A fire has been lit underneath them.’’
Carmichael and Hopkinson didn’t run last year but have progressed well since practice started July 16.
“To see the progress they made in endurance and speed is extremely encouraging,’’ Johnson said.
The Pacers won the team title last year at Enid with Bonebreak and Simpson being three and four in the individual race.
“Our big goal Saturday is to win the whole thing,” Johnson said. “Our secondary goal is to beat their personal records. It’s been a long time since Enid’s girls cross country has competed at a high level. The girls are starting to catch a vision of pushing themselves and challenging themselves. Our ultimate goal will always be to make state (EHS last qualified in 2017). We want to be faster than we were at the previous meet. They are doing what is required of them to do that.”
Johnson played football and swam at EHS. Former EHS coach Joe Miranov tried to get him to come out for cross country but it conflicted with football which he said was his main sport.
He coached cross country for a year at Crossings Christian before going to North Carolina for four years. He returned to Enid with his family last year and was an assistant track coach.
