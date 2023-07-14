Jeremy Jones left basketball coaching to return to Northwestern Oklahoma State last year as the assistant director of athletics for compliance and student student services “to see if I wanted to be an athletic director."
He enjoyed the job.
He found he loved coaching even more.
“I coached for 15 years (on college and hit school level) and the one year I was out of it, I went crazy," Jones said. “I just love being in the gym and hearing the ball bounce and being around kids. That’s what I need to be doing."
Jones then couldn’t pass up an opportunity to succeed Kris Gore as Alva High School’s girls head coach. His wife, Gretchen, an assistant to Gore last season, will replace her husband at NWOSU.
Jones was an assistant men’s basketball coach for the Rangers from 2009-17. He was 53-28 at Malad (Idaho) as girls basketball coach for three seasons, and had a 53-14 record at Layton Christian Academy in Utah before returning to Alva.
“We were always wanting to come back to Alva," said Jones, who has both a bachelor's and a master's from NWOSU. “We loved Alva and the atmosphere for basketball. It has good support for the high school. The town shuts down for games."
He inherits a team that went 25-5 last season and the state quarterfinals with an all-underclasswomen lineup. They will have only two seniors for the 2023-24 season.
“I thought coach Gore did a great job in getting a lot of things out of them," Jones said. “They were very sound offensively and defensively. They know what they have to do to get back to the state tournament."
Gretchen Jones, before the family moved to Idaho and Utah, had coached many of the now-Ladybugs as fourth-graders.
“I know the parents and girls well," said Jeremy Jones. “That was the intriguing part of taking this job. I knew the girls well."
Jones calls himself a “fundamentalist who is going to play tough defense." Four of his six high school girls teams led the state in scoring defense.
“I’m not a yeller and a screamer," Jones said. “I like teaching the game. If you have to teach hustle, then you’re in trouble. I like teaching the X's and O's. You don’t have to be a yeller and a screamer if you teach it right."
His fundamentals are straight out of the book of now-NWOSU Athletic Director Brad Franz, whom he coached under with the Rangers.
“We will play a lot of defense and run a bit," he said.
Jones said “a lot of hours of preparation" were put in by Franz, himself and fellow assistant Shane Hansen. They followed a pressure style put in by one-time Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood, while at Stephen F. Austin.
“It took a lot of hours to make it our own and made a lot of adjustments," Jones said. “We like to dictate with the offense. I’m excited to see what this team can do with it. We’re an athletic team and we will always have pressure."
He followed the team closely a year ago with his wife being an assistant. He was able to take the Ladybugs to a team camp at Cleveland the last week of June.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do this,’’ Jones said. “I’m really excited about it."
Jones, a one-time graduate assistant at Weber State, knows girls for sure, having four daughters. Daughter Preslie will be a freshman at Alva. Oldest daughter Mia will be a redshirt freshman for NWOSU women’s coach Tasha Diesselhorst.
His other daughters are Payton, 9, and Justic, 5.
“Having daughters is how I got into girls basketball," Jones said. “I love it."
The biggest difference between coaching men’s college basketball and girls high school basketball is the speed of the game. The teaching aspect draws him to girls as well.
“You teach more fundamentals in high school," he said. “By the time they reach college, they have learned most of the fundamentals. Girls really pay attention to fundamentals and are really coachable."
Jones, a native of Evanston, Wyo., played basketball at both Seward Community and Western Oklahoma. He met his wife at Western.
Alva won three state straight championships from 2014-16 being led by Jaden Hobbs, who starred at both Oklahoma State and Fort Hays State. Taleesha Conder led Alva to a state title in 2003. Numerous players have gone on to stardom at Division I.
“I like the pressure (to win)," Jones said. “It’s good for both me and the girls. It teaches lessons on how to do things right."
