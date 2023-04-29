Heath Myers, who won numerous Enid City Fourball championships with fellow Kingfisher resident Keith Campbell, has a chance to make more history Saturday.
Myers and son Graham, 11, will face David Turner and Taber Charles in the Fourball’s championship flight finals at 11 a.m. at Meadowlake Golf Course.
“It’s really cool to have a father-son in the finals like that, especially at that age,’’ said Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League. “They could play together for years. It doesn’t hurt when dad is Heath Myers, one of the best — if not the best — player in our area.’’
Graham will tee off from the black tees same as the big boys. The Myers’ eliminated defending champions Walker Henson and Andy Pickle, 5-and-4 in the semifinals.
Turner and Charles won their semifinal match, 4-and-3. Both Heath Myers and Charles had a hot putting touch last Sunday.
“If somebody can get off to a hot start, it would put a lot of pressure on the other,’’ League said. “The Fourball is a different mindset (match play). You have to pay attention to what your opponent is doing. That dictates what you’re going to do.’’
Here is the schedule for Saturday’s championship matches:
Championship Flight — 11 a.m. — Myers-Myers vs. Turner-Charles
Championship Consolation — 10:52 — Moore-Williamson vs. Cline-Beutelschies
First Flight — 10:45 — Oxford-Barnum vs. Guerra-Guerra
First Consolation — 10:37 — McGreevy-Diesselhorst vs. Webb-Morris
Second Flight — 10:22 — Winfield-Beckett vs. Coffman-Riggs
Second Consolation — 10:15 — Sinning-Dunigan vs. Stegeman-Beaver
Third Flight — 10:07 — Roeser-Simmons vs. O’Brien-McGre
Third Consolation — 10 a.m. — Hedges-Hedges vs. McDaniel-Hawkins
Fourth Flight — 11:45 — Torres-Keiser vs. Henry-Johnson
Fourth Consolation — 11:30 — Elliott-McIlvain vs. Rogers-Houska
Fifth Flight — 11:22 — Howard-Howard vs. Barton-Morgan
Fifth Consolation — 11:15 — Thompson-Seltenreich vs. Gruber-Wood
