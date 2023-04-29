Myers, Campbell 4-peat in Fourball

Jay Betchan (fleft) watches as Heath Myers tees off on the first hole of the third round of the Dick Lambertz Memorial Enid City Fourball golf tournament at Meadowlake Municipal Golf Course April 7, 2018. Myers and Keith Campbell won their fourth straight Fourball championship that day by two shots over Betchan and Bugg Oakwood Country Club. (Enid News & Eagle staff file photo)

 Bonnie Vculek

Heath Myers, who won numerous Enid City Fourball championships with fellow Kingfisher resident Keith Campbell, has a chance to make more history Saturday.

Myers and son Graham, 11, will face David Turner and Taber Charles in the Fourball’s championship flight finals at 11 a.m. at Meadowlake Golf Course.

“It’s really cool to have a father-son in the finals like that, especially at that age,’’ said Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League. “They could play together for years. It doesn’t hurt when dad is Heath Myers, one of the best — if not the best — player in our area.’’

Graham will tee off from the black tees same as the big boys. The Myers’ eliminated defending champions Walker Henson and Andy Pickle, 5-and-4 in the semifinals.

Turner and Charles won their semifinal match, 4-and-3. Both Heath Myers and Charles had a hot putting touch last Sunday.

“If somebody can get off to a hot start, it would put a lot of pressure on the other,’’ League said. “The Fourball is a different mindset (match play). You have to pay attention to what your opponent is doing. That dictates what you’re going to do.’’

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s championship matches:

Championship Flight — 11 a.m. — Myers-Myers vs. Turner-Charles

Championship Consolation — 10:52 — Moore-Williamson vs. Cline-Beutelschies

First Flight — 10:45 — Oxford-Barnum vs. Guerra-Guerra

First Consolation — 10:37 — McGreevy-Diesselhorst vs. Webb-Morris

Second Flight — 10:22 — Winfield-Beckett vs. Coffman-Riggs

Second Consolation — 10:15 — Sinning-Dunigan vs. Stegeman-Beaver

Third Flight — 10:07 — Roeser-Simmons vs. O’Brien-McGre

Third Consolation — 10 a.m. — Hedges-Hedges vs. McDaniel-Hawkins

Fourth Flight — 11:45 — Torres-Keiser vs. Henry-Johnson

Fourth Consolation — 11:30 — Elliott-McIlvain vs. Rogers-Houska

Fifth Flight — 11:22 — Howard-Howard vs. Barton-Morgan

Fifth Consolation — 11:15 — Thompson-Seltenreich vs. Gruber-Wood

