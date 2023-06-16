MVP Bandy run-ruled the Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team, 14-2 Thursday at the Big Fire Tournament in Oklahoma City.
MVP Bandy scored one in the second, nine in the third and four in the fourth to drop the Plainsmen to 6-6-1 for the summer.
Bennett Percival hit a home run in a losing cause. Zerek Slater drove in Dax Goeke for the other run.
The Plainsmen will play Prestige World Wide Baseball at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City.
The Enid Majors beat Murderer’s Row 13-3 in five innings. They play MVP Dom at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Putnam City High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.